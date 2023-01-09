Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Domestic Abduction Call Turns into Drug Bust
ROSS – On January 12th, 2023 deputies from my patrol division were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road. While investigating the domestic dispute deputies discovered evidence of drug trafficking. Investigators from the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force responded and...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 9100 block of Bald Knob Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Jason Rogers, 31, of New Vienna, was charged with domestic violence. A resident of the 4600 block of Abernathy Road...
18 charged in Scioto County drug sting
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Eighteen people have been charged and 11 have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Scioto County. The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI served arrest warrants Tuesday in Dayton and Portsmouth, resulting in the arrest of several people allegedly […]
WSAZ
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate that allegedly worked to smuggle drugs into the Greenup County Detention Center has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Those charged include Gregory Parsons, George Waggoner, Joshua Joyce, Michael Howard, Whitney Ratcliff, Brittany Osborne, and Courtney Parsons.
Men, woman accused of connected Springfield shootings indicted on charges
SPRINGFIELD — A grand jury has indicted three people in connection to a murder and a second connected shooting in Springfield. The crimes are part of a string of recent gun violence in the city. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted Tuesday in...
Fox 19
FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wilmington police have reached out to the FBI for help in their investigation into the 2013 drowning death of Casey Pitzer. The coroner at the time ruled Casey’s cause of death accidental drowning and acute ethanol intoxication. “Everything’s frustrating,” said Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer. “It’s been...
WSAZ
Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced. A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident. Updated: 9 hours ago. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp, case investigated as a homicide
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts nineteen
Two Greenfield women charged with election falsification and possession of false records were among 19 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Matracia, 54, and Stant, 55, were both indicted on charges that are both fifth-degree felonies. According to court documents for the first count, on or around...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug trafficking crime group dismantled in Scioto Co.
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced today that an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating within Scioto County. The task force, which is made up of narcotics detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, presented findings of a drug trafficking investigation involving the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” to a special session of a Scioto County Grand Jury on December 31st, 2022.
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
South Salem arson fire remains under investigation
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into the circumstances surrounding a South Salem house fire remains ongoing. Firefighters in Ross County and deputies from the sheriff’s office were called to 4448 Main Street in South Salem on January 8 for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, first responders...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Matthew Koon, 39, Clarksburg, was arrested for drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct by intoxication, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Jonathan Meadows, 34, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension. Dec. 27. ARRESTS/CITATIONS. Jason L. Bond, 44, Greenfield, was...
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
2 juveniles charged after striking, threatening employee at Miamisburg theater
MIAMISBURG — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged after an assault at a Miamisburg movie theater Saturday night. Miamisburg Police were called to Cinemark Dayton South at around 9:50 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault, a spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department told News Center 7. The...
