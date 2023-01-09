Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoo.org
Juneau organization will expand amid youth mental health crisis
JAMHI Health & Wellness will have a new facility thanks to $870,000 that Sen. Lisa Murkowski earmarked for the project in the federal omnibus spending bill. The organization says the project will help them serve more youth amid a growing mental health crisis that’s led to a waitlist for services.
kinyradio.com
Bartlett Regional Hospital announces Fireweed Award recipients
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Bartlett Regional Hospital (BRH) announced the second round of Fireweed Award recipients for their exceptional care and service to the community. 29 nominations were submitted this quarter and four employees were randomly selected for hospital wide recognition:. Anna Mae Yadao is a Patient Access Assistant who...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Douglas North Crossing received $7M in federal funds and extended public comment period
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Based on comments received to date, the study team modified one preliminary alternative and extended the survey comment period to February 3, 2023. Marie Heidemann, DOT&PF Project Manager, responded to News of the North about why the public comment period has now been extended to February 3rd. It was originally set to close January 20th.
tourcounsel.com
Juneau and the Northern Lights, Alaska
In the United States you can also see Northern Lights! For this we advise you to visit Alaska and its capital, Juneau . The capital is one of the best places to base yourself and explore its nature: Mendenhall Glacier, Tracy Arm Fjord, whale watching and much more!. Also, if...
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
Comments / 0