Juneau, AK

ktoo.org

Juneau organization will expand amid youth mental health crisis

JAMHI Health & Wellness will have a new facility thanks to $870,000 that Sen. Lisa Murkowski earmarked for the project in the federal omnibus spending bill. The organization says the project will help them serve more youth amid a growing mental health crisis that’s led to a waitlist for services.
kinyradio.com

Bartlett Regional Hospital announces Fireweed Award recipients

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Bartlett Regional Hospital (BRH) announced the second round of Fireweed Award recipients for their exceptional care and service to the community. 29 nominations were submitted this quarter and four employees were randomly selected for hospital wide recognition:. Anna Mae Yadao is a Patient Access Assistant who...
tourcounsel.com

Juneau and the Northern Lights, Alaska

In the United States you can also see Northern Lights! For this we advise you to visit Alaska and its capital, Juneau . The capital is one of the best places to base yourself and explore its nature: Mendenhall Glacier, Tracy Arm Fjord, whale watching and much more!. Also, if...
kinyradio.com

Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
