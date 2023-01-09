Read full article on original website
‘He’s Barely Paid For Anything’: Cher’s Inner Circle Trashes Her Fiancé Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards After Shock Engagement, Plead With Singer To Run Away
Cher’s inner circle has continued to express concerns about her relationship with boy toy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards and has revealed the singer has been dropping serious cash on her new fiancé, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Cher, who is worth an estimated $400 million, has been picking up the tab for her 40-years-younger beau, Alexander. “He’s barely paid for anything since he and Cher met in Paris last September,” said the insider, adding that the 76-year-old sends limos to chauffeur the music producer around, splashes out pricey gifts and has instructed the 36-year-old to “put all his living expenses...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
tvinsider.com
Willie Aames Pays Tribute to ‘Eight Is Enough’ Co-Star Adam Rich: ‘I’m Gutted’
Adam Rich, best known for playing Nicholas Bradford in the late ’70s sitcom Eight is Enough, passed away Saturday, January 7, at the age of 54. Now, Rich’s former on-screen brother Willie Aames, who portrayed Tommy Bradford, is paying tribute to his co-star on social media. In the...
Bradley Cooper Steps Out With Daughter As Irina Shayk Reconciliation Rumors Swirl — See Photos!
Another day, another outing in NYC!Oscar-winner Bradley Cooper was spotted partaking in one of his favorite pasttimes this week — spending some quality time with his young daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in New York City! On Monday, January 9, the A Star is Born staple braved the frigid East Coast temps, appearing all smiles as he walked hand-in-hand with his 5-year-old, whom he shares with former flame supermodel Irina Shayk. Pretty In Pink! Bradley Cooper Takes Adorable Stroll With Daughter Lea Cooper In NYC — See PhotosThe daddy-daughter duo kept it chic and cozy during their trip onto...
Former Child Star Adam Rich Was Open About His Struggles With Addiction and Depression
Adam Rich, the former child television actor from the sitcom Eight Is Enough, died at his home on Jan. 7, 2023. He had charmed American audiences by playing the youngest brother Nicholas on the series about a widowed father of eight children. What happened to Adam Rich since his famous childhood, and how much was Adam Rich's net worth?
Ana Navarro Says Prince Harry Is “Embarrassing and Humiliating His Family” Amid Shocking Book Tour on ‘The View’
As Prince Harry continues the media tour for his tell-all autobiography, Spare, the ladies of The View are weighing in on the bombshell claims he’s made about the rest of the royal family. The conversation was sparked during a Hot Topics segment about a recent op-ed from Ronald Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis, who warned Harry that she “regrets going public with allegations against her family” in her 1992 “controversial” autobiography, The Way I See It. “There’s so many families across the world that are dealing with blended marriages, that are dealing with uniting children, that are dealing with affairs and messy divorces and trauma and sibling...
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Plan To Be More Public With Their Romance, Spills Source: 'They Are Seriously In Love'
Despite the drama that ensued from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair, the pair has decided to stop playing coy about their romance. "It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love," an insider insisted of the relationship, which is rumored to have started in August 2022.The source added "they will be fully open about their relationship now" instead of embarking on under-the-radar dates and vacations."Amy has no regrets," the source shared of how things played out. "She wants to keep her job, but even if she loses it, she’s in love."As OK! reported, once their tryst was exposed...
Bre Tiesi Reveals She Doesn’t Want More Kids With Nick Cannon After Welcoming A Son
Bre Tiesi is one and done. The 31-year-old Selling Sunset star and mother to Nick Cannon‘s 6-month-old son Legendary Love took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Jan. 9 to answer some fan questions — including one that asked if she wants to expand her family. Potentially an indirect way of saying, “No,” she wrote, “Me and Ledgy for life.”
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Nick Cannon Pushes Double Stroller With 2 Of His Babies, Heads Into Basketball Game With Brittany Bell
After Nick Cannon recently admitted he feels “guilt” for “not spending enough time” with his 12 children, the entertainer decided to kick off 2023 on the right foot! Nick was spotted treating his ex Brittany Bell and the three children they share, son Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and newborn son Rise, to a basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6. The Masked Singer host had the biggest smile on his face as he pushed the double stroller towards the arena with Brittany following close behind.
Gisele Bündchen Shares New Life Motto After Ditching Tom Brady
New Year, new life motto. As Gisele Bündchen embarks on this new chapter of her life after divorcing Tom Brady last year, she offered her more than 20 million Instagram followers some wise words to live by. Alongside a photo of herself in the middle of a forest as the sunlight peers through the trees, the supermodel shared a quote from Rumi that read, "The quieter you become, the more you can hear."Before translating the motto into Portuguese, the mother-of-two added, "Wishing you all a joyful and blessed 2023." HOWARD STERN QUESTIONS WHETHER TOM BRADY IS 'GOING SEXLESS' THIS SEASON...
HipHopDX.com
Usher Lays His Grandmother To Rest: 'Rest In Paradise'
Usher has laid his grandmother Tina Carter to rest following her passing on Christmas Eve. In his initial heartwarming tribute, the Confessions crooner praised “Grandma Tina” as a source of light for whoever she came in contact with, and said he had lost a rock in his life.
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough
Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
Popculture
Pop Star Reveals Marriage to Composer
Japanese pop superstar Aimer capped 2022 in a big way. Just hours before the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2023, the singer announced she married music composer and lyricist Masahiro Tobinai. The newlyweds are long-time collaborators and recently worked together on the theme song for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.
Cori Broadus And Fiancé Wayne Duece Share Pics From Engagement Photo Shoot: ‘Mr. And Mrs. Coming Soon’
Broadus and Duece have been a couple since 2018 and shared their engagement news in November 2022.
Mario Lopez Flies Solo On 2023 Golden Globes Carpet
Flying solo! Mario Lopez took the grey, Golden Globes carpet by storm on Tuesday night, January 10.Looking dapper in a luxe black suit and tie with a crisp, white button down completing the ensemble, the Access Hollywood host graced the carpet at the Los Angeles event sans his wife, Courtney Lopez.Mario offered a glimpse of the star-studded award show via his Instagram, starting off his slew of social media uploads with a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at how he ate dinner before it was showtime. Alongside a photo of Lopez eating a plate of Italian food while sitting down with a...
Congratulations! Naomi Osaka Expecting First Championship Child With Longtime Love Cordae
Naomi Osaka is expecting her first baby with her longtime love Cordae. The tennis star made the announcement on Tuesday.
