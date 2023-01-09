Read full article on original website
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The primary caregiver of a missing 4-year-old has been arrested for child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams, 31, was booked into the Caddo County Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to online jail records. OSBI says she is being charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the children under her care.
OSBI confirms first arrest in missing girl case in Caddo County
CYRIL, Okla. — There are several ways you can help with the search. If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. A bank account has been created to collect donations. Click here to donate. You can also donate in person at any First National Bank or Trust of Chickasha location.
Convicted forger back in jail for exploitation of elderly
A woman who recently served a four-year prison term is back in jail for alleged financial exploitation of a 76-year-old woman.
Cyril halts all trash pickup services until cleared by OSBI
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - As the search for Athena Brownfield continues, the town of Cyril has postponed all trash pickup until further notice from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, according to a Town of Cyril Facebook post. Limited information has been released from authorities at this time, but we can...
Woman indicted in starvation case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition. Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel […]
Iowa Park woman back in jail for violating probation in cruelty case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman, who has been in and out of jail the past four years on animal cruelty charges and violations of bond and probation requirements, is back in jail and accused of drinking alcohol and possessing one or more dogs. Joy Jackson, 63, is prohibited from possessing any animals, […]
Man who almost ran over officer takes plea deal
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who led officers in a pickup, nearly hitting one and then hitting a parked vehicle, takes a plea deal for probation. Luis Escobedo, 42, was placed on five years probation and fined $750 according to court records. Records also show a second charge of interfering with an […]
Ronan and Hinkle manslaughter hearing rescheduled for second time
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two former Lawton police officers, Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Quadry Sanders in December of 2021 were originally scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, but it has since been rescheduled. This is the second time...
OSBI completes grid search for Athena Brownfield, releases volunteers
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Response Team have officially concluded a grid search of Cyril, along with a group of community volunteers, according to a press release from the OSBI. At 4 p.m., the OHP Emergency Response Team, or...
A woman is speaking out after a drug overdose at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is looking for a change in the prison system after the father of her kids died of a drug overdose while in custody at the Lawton Correctional Facility. Kyla Rhoades just received the autopsy report for the father of her two kids, which said...
Second caregiver arrested as search for missing 4-year-old continues
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The second caregiver for Athena Brownfield has been arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, and is being held on a fugitive from justice charge, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He is reportedly awaiting his first court appearance. According...
OSBI gives updates on the search for Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation held a formal press conference on Wednesday, as the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield continues in Cyril. The original investigation began on Tuesday at 2 p.m., but according to OSBI officials, the exact time and date of Athena’s disappearance are...
Neighbors react to search for Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for Athena Brownfield began Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies, members of the Cyril community and volunteers from surrounding areas worked tirelessly around the clock looking for the missing four-year-old. “As soon as we found out, we searched everything around our property,” said Cyril resident...
LPD involved in standoff situation, resolved ‘peacefully’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police were involved in a standoff situation in NE Lawton on Tuesday afternoon. Officials have only said the incident was contained to the Eastlake Neighborhood area near NE Kingsbriar and Madison Ave and was not a threat to community. Neighbors told us police arrived in...
Former Marlow band director sentenced to 18 months in federal prison
A former band director in Marlow has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for a sexual offense involving a student.
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Mother on probation for child endangerment now going to jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who endangered her two daughters and admitted using drugs while pregnant, is now going to do jail time after authorities said she admitted using drugs again while on probation. Sharissea Dawn Young, 39, had nine months in state jail added to her five years probation. Prosecutors said […]
County employees help to save pets during rapidly spreading grassfire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An outside fire forced part of Cache Road near US Highway 62 in Comanche County to be shut down around 10 a.m. on Thursday at US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Road. According to our photographer on the scene, Comanche County District 3 employees used a road...
The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News is on the ground in Cyril working to keep the public informed on the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Athena allegedly has limited verbal skills. She may have been missing since Friday, Jan. 6, according to flyers distributed by Cyril police. The FBI is reportedly working...
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The grandmother of a 4-year-old missing from Cyril is thanking people for their support as search groups continue to comb the area. Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal worker, according to OSBI.
