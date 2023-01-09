ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotton County, OK

Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The primary caregiver of a missing 4-year-old has been arrested for child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams, 31, was booked into the Caddo County Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to online jail records. OSBI says she is being charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the children under her care.
CYRIL, OK
OSBI confirms first arrest in missing girl case in Caddo County

CYRIL, Okla. — There are several ways you can help with the search. If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. A bank account has been created to collect donations. Click here to donate. You can also donate in person at any First National Bank or Trust of Chickasha location.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
Cyril halts all trash pickup services until cleared by OSBI

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - As the search for Athena Brownfield continues, the town of Cyril has postponed all trash pickup until further notice from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, according to a Town of Cyril Facebook post. Limited information has been released from authorities at this time, but we can...
CYRIL, OK
OSBI completes grid search for Athena Brownfield, releases volunteers

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Response Team have officially concluded a grid search of Cyril, along with a group of community volunteers, according to a press release from the OSBI. At 4 p.m., the OHP Emergency Response Team, or...
CYRIL, OK
Second caregiver arrested as search for missing 4-year-old continues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The second caregiver for Athena Brownfield has been arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, and is being held on a fugitive from justice charge, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He is reportedly awaiting his first court appearance. According...
PHOENIX, AZ
OSBI gives updates on the search for Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation held a formal press conference on Wednesday, as the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield continues in Cyril. The original investigation began on Tuesday at 2 p.m., but according to OSBI officials, the exact time and date of Athena’s disappearance are...
CYRIL, OK
Neighbors react to search for Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for Athena Brownfield began Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies, members of the Cyril community and volunteers from surrounding areas worked tirelessly around the clock looking for the missing four-year-old. “As soon as we found out, we searched everything around our property,” said Cyril resident...
CYRIL, OK
The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News is on the ground in Cyril working to keep the public informed on the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Athena allegedly has limited verbal skills. She may have been missing since Friday, Jan. 6, according to flyers distributed by Cyril police. The FBI is reportedly working...
CYRIL, OK
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The grandmother of a 4-year-old missing from Cyril is thanking people for their support as search groups continue to comb the area. Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal worker, according to OSBI.
CYRIL, OK

