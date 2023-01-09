Read full article on original website
Covid hospitalizations have doubled in Central NY in just two weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has doubled over the past two weeks in Central New York, a troubling sign that the virus continues to spread and make people sick. And the new, highly contagious variant that is dominating cases across the country is only...
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Nick Monroe’s exit is another blow in a turbulent offseason for SU: ‘The timing is never perfect’
Syracuse, N.Y. — After Syracuse football lost its offensive and defensive coordinators in a 12-hour span last month, head coach Dino Babers asked assistants Nick Monroe and Jason Beck if the team should cancel its Friday night bowl practice. The pair, who had both just been promoted — one...
Could Jesse Edwards’ 6 assists signal the start of a trend, plus other Syracuse basketball notes
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jesse Edwards had no frame of reference. Before this season, he said, opposing teams never sent an extra defender to guard him.
CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill
On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-73 victory at Boston College on Thursday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
He’s back: WR Damien Alford withdraws name from transfer portal, will stay at Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a quick dip in the transfer portal, Syracuse football wide receiver Damien Alford is sticking with the Orange. Alford withdrew his name from the portal late Wednesday night. He had entered the portal Tuesday.
How does Chris Bell’s rebounding numbers compare to past small forwards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – History can provide a lot of lessons and plenty of perspective, too. That’s what we get in this week’s Mailbox as a reader asked me to delve into the record books to shed some light on an issue Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has brought up many times this season.
Huddled around the hotpot at Syracuse’s Red Chili Chinese Restaurant (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s something we learned on a recent visit to Red Chili Chinese Restaurant in Syracuse: duck tongue is mainly made up of cartilage. The inch-long pinkish tongues ($9.99) look similar to an uncooked shrimp tail without the curve and come 10 per order as part of the hotpot menu at the restaurant. Presented raw, they take only a few minutes in the boiling cauldron at the middle of the table to cook through.
syracuse.com
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
Today’s obituaries: Jayne Anne Bodah, 67, taught at schools in Baldwinsville, Syracuse, Fayetteville
Jayne Anne Sabel Bodah, 67, of Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from complications of the flu. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from the Assumption Academy in 1974, according to her obituary. She earned degrees at the former Maria Regina College and Syracuse University. She worked as an elementary schoolteacher...
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hospital emergency rooms are often gridlocked because of a shortage of nurses and staffed beds. Long waits are commonplace for patients seeking ER care. Some people who need to be admitted sometimes spend days in ERs waiting for beds to become available elsewhere in the hospital.
Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse
Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
Syracuse Athletics ranks 5th nationally after fall season in all-around sports competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse athletic department ranked fifth in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings after the fall season, the best fall performance by the school since 2015. The rankings, released on Thursday, are determined by the NCAA championship results in each sport and are an effort to create...
Syracuse’s ‘beloved community’ gathers once again to honor Martin Luther King Jr. (Guest Opinion)
Malique Lewis is a Syracuse University student in the Class of 2024. The Rev. Dr. Brian Konkol is dean of Hendricks Chapel. They are co-chairs of the university’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. We believe in the importance of community. As two people with vastly...
Company news: Leadership Greater Syracuse announces 2 board members; new officers
Leadership Greater Syracuse announce that two community members have joined its board of directors. Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of Interfaith Works. Matthews-Carter is the director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action at Interfaith Works. She is a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, trainer and facilitator. She is also a pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse as well as a 1997 graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse. Matthews-Carter has received numerous awards for her impact on the community and has served on several boards including immediate past president of the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County. She will serve a three-year term.
