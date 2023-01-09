ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill

On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-73 victory at Boston College on Thursday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Huddled around the hotpot at Syracuse’s Red Chili Chinese Restaurant (Dining Out Review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s something we learned on a recent visit to Red Chili Chinese Restaurant in Syracuse: duck tongue is mainly made up of cartilage. The inch-long pinkish tongues ($9.99) look similar to an uncooked shrimp tail without the curve and come 10 per order as part of the hotpot menu at the restaurant. Presented raw, they take only a few minutes in the boiling cauldron at the middle of the table to cook through.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse

Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Leadership Greater Syracuse announces 2 board members; new officers

Leadership Greater Syracuse announce that two community members have joined its board of directors. Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of Interfaith Works. Matthews-Carter is the director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action at Interfaith Works. She is a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, trainer and facilitator. She is also a pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse as well as a 1997 graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse. Matthews-Carter has received numerous awards for her impact on the community and has served on several boards including immediate past president of the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County. She will serve a three-year term.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

