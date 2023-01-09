ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Senior Profile: Amanda Frechette

This week’s Senior Profile showcases Amanda Frechette, a hardworking, reliable, and organized Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Amanda has a positive perspective and will always go out of her way to help a friend or make someone's day brighter. This is demonstrated by her passion to assist the community, particularly during the pandemic, when she helped at the "Masks Now Coalition" to raise awareness, make, and give masks to hospitals and senior homes. She has undoubtedly assisted many people in her community and will continue to do so in the future.
Determined Boston developer forges ahead with Woburn life sciences project

After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes. Capping off a second round of...
Assistant Fire Chief Del Signore can stay on Reading force past age 65

READING - Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Del Signore will escape forced retirement and remain for one more year as department’s second-in-command, thanks to special legislation enacted last week. According to Reading’s Beacon Hill delegation, Mass. Governor Charles Baker signed a special bill into law last Tuesday that will allow...
Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time

BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
‘Goodnight Johnny’s’ earns approval for liquor license in Burlington

BURLINGTON - A large void in The Shoppes at Simonds Park retail plaza took a large step in getting filled this past Monday night. The Select Board approved a liquor license, contingent on the Planning Board’s approval of Goodnight Johnny’s American Music Bar, a restaurant with eyes on a space at 154 Cambridge Street, which is also known as The Shoppes at Simonds Park.
New Winchester Hospital president set to begin in March

WINCHESTER - 2023 is shaping up to be the year of change at Winchester Hospital. At the end of last year, Rick Weiner resigned as president. This year, the hospital welcomed interim president Matt Woods and on Monday, March 6, will welcome new Winchester Hospital President Al Campbell, RN, MBA, FACHE.
Bishop O’Connell is tabbed for a major position

WOBURN - Bishop Mark O'Connell has been named Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia by the Archdiocese of Boston. Bishop O’Connell, a former Woburn resident, is well known in the area and has family ties in West Woburn. Over the years he has served at St. Barbara’s Church...
A Senior Profile: Timmy Duggan

This week's Senior Profile highlights Timmy Duggan, a creative, funny, and kind senior at Reading Memorial High School. Timmy is a hardworking student who puts his best into everything he does. Timmy is multi-talented and dedicates his time to both rigorous courses at school and the art of theatre where he shines bright on stage in both acting and singing. Before attending RMHS Timmy went to Killam Elementary school and Coolidge Middle School. This year Timmy is taking many interesting classes including, AP Literature and Composition, AP Spanish Language and Culture, AP Government and Politics, SCP Intro to Calculus, and SCP Environmental Issues.
Saw Mill Road parcels for sale again in Burlington

BURLINGTON - Just 12 years ago, the Burlington Conservation Department was moving forward with the purchase of three land parcels on Saw Mill Road, off Mill Street. After earning unanimous approval from Ways & Means, Land Use, Conservation Commission, Capital Budget, Select Board, and Town Meeting (all in 2011), the only remaining objective was to actually buy the parcels. However, Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley informed the Select Board last night that the seller “fell off the face of the earth” and “stopped returning our calls” so the Saw Mill Road conservation land remained privately owned ever since.
MassHousing Provides $14M Refi for Boston Affordable Housing

The ownership plans to invest $9.7 million in renovations. Jonathan Rose Cos. and Schochet Cos. have received $13.5 million in financing from MassHousing for the renovation and preservation of affordability of Riverside Towers, a 199-unit affordable housing community in Medford, Ma. The company also provided $13.5 million in supplemental affordable housing financing.
COVID-19 again settles into Woburn for third winter season

WOBURN - The city’s COVID-19 outbreak without question worsened through the end of the holiday season, but current infection trends still sit far below the record thresholds recorded last year. According to the latest data released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), roughly 170 Woburnites tested positive...
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
