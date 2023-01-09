Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have SpokenDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
A Senior Profile: Amanda Frechette
This week’s Senior Profile showcases Amanda Frechette, a hardworking, reliable, and organized Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Amanda has a positive perspective and will always go out of her way to help a friend or make someone's day brighter. This is demonstrated by her passion to assist the community, particularly during the pandemic, when she helped at the "Masks Now Coalition" to raise awareness, make, and give masks to hospitals and senior homes. She has undoubtedly assisted many people in her community and will continue to do so in the future.
homenewshere.com
Town leaders eye summer groundbreaking for Maillet, Sommes and Morgan wetlands project
READING - Town officials hope to break ground on a major wetlands restoration project at the Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Conservation area off of Willow Street by the start of the summer. During a Select Board meeting earlier this week in Town Hall, Town Manager Fidel Maltez boasted about the...
homenewshere.com
Determined Boston developer forges ahead with Woburn life sciences project
After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes. Capping off a second round of...
homenewshere.com
Assistant Fire Chief Del Signore can stay on Reading force past age 65
READING - Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Del Signore will escape forced retirement and remain for one more year as department’s second-in-command, thanks to special legislation enacted last week. According to Reading’s Beacon Hill delegation, Mass. Governor Charles Baker signed a special bill into law last Tuesday that will allow...
WCVB
Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time
BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
homenewshere.com
‘Goodnight Johnny’s’ earns approval for liquor license in Burlington
BURLINGTON - A large void in The Shoppes at Simonds Park retail plaza took a large step in getting filled this past Monday night. The Select Board approved a liquor license, contingent on the Planning Board’s approval of Goodnight Johnny’s American Music Bar, a restaurant with eyes on a space at 154 Cambridge Street, which is also known as The Shoppes at Simonds Park.
homenewshere.com
New Winchester Hospital president set to begin in March
WINCHESTER - 2023 is shaping up to be the year of change at Winchester Hospital. At the end of last year, Rick Weiner resigned as president. This year, the hospital welcomed interim president Matt Woods and on Monday, March 6, will welcome new Winchester Hospital President Al Campbell, RN, MBA, FACHE.
homenewshere.com
Bishop O’Connell is tabbed for a major position
WOBURN - Bishop Mark O'Connell has been named Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia by the Archdiocese of Boston. Bishop O’Connell, a former Woburn resident, is well known in the area and has family ties in West Woburn. Over the years he has served at St. Barbara’s Church...
homenewshere.com
A Senior Profile: Timmy Duggan
This week's Senior Profile highlights Timmy Duggan, a creative, funny, and kind senior at Reading Memorial High School. Timmy is a hardworking student who puts his best into everything he does. Timmy is multi-talented and dedicates his time to both rigorous courses at school and the art of theatre where he shines bright on stage in both acting and singing. Before attending RMHS Timmy went to Killam Elementary school and Coolidge Middle School. This year Timmy is taking many interesting classes including, AP Literature and Composition, AP Spanish Language and Culture, AP Government and Politics, SCP Intro to Calculus, and SCP Environmental Issues.
homenewshere.com
Saw Mill Road parcels for sale again in Burlington
BURLINGTON - Just 12 years ago, the Burlington Conservation Department was moving forward with the purchase of three land parcels on Saw Mill Road, off Mill Street. After earning unanimous approval from Ways & Means, Land Use, Conservation Commission, Capital Budget, Select Board, and Town Meeting (all in 2011), the only remaining objective was to actually buy the parcels. However, Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley informed the Select Board last night that the seller “fell off the face of the earth” and “stopped returning our calls” so the Saw Mill Road conservation land remained privately owned ever since.
whdh.com
Melrose Public Schools warning families to prepare for potential teacher strike
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Melrose Public Schools is warning parents and guardians to prepare for a potential teacher strike. Teachers have been pushing for a new contract, which they say they have been without since February. The teachers are asking for higher pay and more money for classroom supplies. “We...
City Council to Hear Plans Tonight for 10 Single Family Homes Near Haverhill and Methuen Border
A plan for 10 single-family homes on a 14-acre lot, near Snow and Scotland Hill Roads on the Haverhill and Methuen border, is before Haverhill city councilors tonight for a special permit. Robert Ferreira Jr., who bought the land with his late brother in 1988, calls the project “Sunset Oaks.”...
multihousingnews.com
MassHousing Provides $14M Refi for Boston Affordable Housing
The ownership plans to invest $9.7 million in renovations. Jonathan Rose Cos. and Schochet Cos. have received $13.5 million in financing from MassHousing for the renovation and preservation of affordability of Riverside Towers, a 199-unit affordable housing community in Medford, Ma. The company also provided $13.5 million in supplemental affordable housing financing.
homenewshere.com
Massachusetts senator wants to keep focus on Chelsea Soldiers' Home
(The Center Square) – One Massachusetts senator said the state needs to focus an eye on Chelsea Soldiers’ Home. Following the termination of Chelsea Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Eric Johnson on Thursday, Sen. John Velis is urging for continued focus not only on the facility but its needs.
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, 1/10 – Search for Missing Cohasset Woman Shifts to the North Shore – Danvers Selects Dan Bauer as School Superintendent
Weather – Clouds and sun today, temps close to 40. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports (Below) Salem State Rep. Manny Cruz – I want to thank the staff of Lifebridge for hosting our first joint federal & state delegation visit to their Salem location to discuss the challenges in our district.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
homenewshere.com
COVID-19 again settles into Woburn for third winter season
WOBURN - The city’s COVID-19 outbreak without question worsened through the end of the holiday season, but current infection trends still sit far below the record thresholds recorded last year. According to the latest data released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), roughly 170 Woburnites tested positive...
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Comments / 0