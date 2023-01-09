This week’s Senior Profile showcases Amanda Frechette, a hardworking, reliable, and organized Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Amanda has a positive perspective and will always go out of her way to help a friend or make someone's day brighter. This is demonstrated by her passion to assist the community, particularly during the pandemic, when she helped at the "Masks Now Coalition" to raise awareness, make, and give masks to hospitals and senior homes. She has undoubtedly assisted many people in her community and will continue to do so in the future.

