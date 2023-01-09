Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Nick Carter Shares Musical Tribute ‘Hurts to Love You’ to Late Brother Aaron Carter
Nick Carter has shared the musical tribute “Hurts to Love You” to his late brother Aaron Carter, who died in Nov. 2022 at the age of 34. “We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them,” Nick wrote of the song. “So I worked it out the best way I know how.”
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
In final interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles were evident
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
Famed Daredevil & Stuntman Evel Knievel's Son Robbie Dead At 60
The son of the famed motorcycle stuntman and daredevil Evel Knievel has passed away at 60 years old, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Robbie Knievel, one Evel's two sons, passed away Friday morning following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.According to one source who spoke with TMZ, Robbie was placed under hospice care earlier this week.Evel’s son, who was dubbed "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in his father’s footsteps and was celebrated as a popular motorcycle stuntman and daredevil of his own.Robbie performed his first public stunt at only 8 years old during a performance alongside his father at Madison Square Garden.He then...
‘M3GAN’ is a cult icon — and a cautionary tale against SF tech culture
Director Gerard Johnstone consulted Bay Area tech companies to bring the AI villain to life.
SFGate
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
SFGate
James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I’m Tired of Sitting on My A–’
As “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron says it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with Variety during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the “Avatar” sequel’s box office dominance.
Comments / 0