Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Vermont administration officials hold policy briefings on key issues
Members of Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s administration are holding a series of issue briefings for legislators. Each provides an overview of an issue the Republican will focus on during the legislative session and gives legislators an opportunity to question agency leaders. Following the November election, Democrats and Progressives in...
wamc.org
NYS School Boards Assoc. happy with Gov. Hochul's funding proposals
Governor Kathy Hochul laid out her policy goals for 2023 in her State of the State speech this week. The Democrat is seeking to invest billions of additional dollars into New York’s public school system through Foundation Aid. It’s distributed through a formula that takes school district wealth and student needs into consideration, with the goal of equally distributing resources for all students. Under Hochul’s plan, state schools would see an additional $2.7 billion in Foundation Aid funding, an increase of about 13 percent, bringing the state's total investment in Foundation Aid to around $24 billion.
wamc.org
Hochul's State of the State includes ambitious housing plan and changes to bail reform
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her first State of the State message as an elected governor on Tuesday, outlined an ambitious housing program and an expansion of mental health services. She also proposed new public safety measures, including more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws. Hochul...
wamc.org
New York Republicans differ over whether Rep. George Santos should resign
Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-NY) continues to face scrutiny for fabricating his background including his education, employment and financial history. Several Republicans in the state have called for him to resign, but others say it's not their place to make that call. Santos has said he will not step down.
wamc.org
Environmental advocates review prospects for climate legislation during Vermont legislative session
With a Democratic/Progressive supermajority in the Vermont Legislature this session, environmental advocates in the state are hoping that aggressive action on climate legislation will be passed during the biennium. This week the Act on Climate Coalition discussed their expectations for proposed legislation. The Vermont Act on Climate Coalition is a...
wamc.org
New York's minimum wage would be tied to inflation under Gov. Hochul's proposal
A proposal to raise the minimum wage in New York state and tie future increases to inflation has gained the favor of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who included the idea Tuesday in her annual State of the State address. It’s a proposal that’s already been floated by Democrats in the state...
wamc.org
1/13/23 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Albany Country District Attorney David Soares.
wamc.org
Will Hochul's 2023 plans come with a big price tag?
Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has delivered her State of the State message with all its ambitious proposals, it’s time to figure out how much they would cost taxpayers. She’ll have to do that in her proposed state budget, which is due by the end of the month. But the spending plan is being forged at a time of economic uncertainty.
wamc.org
The Capitol Connection #2302 - SUNY Chancellor John King
(Airs 01/12/23 @ 3 p.m. & 01/14/23 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with SUNY Chancellor John King about New York’s higher education system. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock Morning Commentary 1/13/23
WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at...
wamc.org
Vermont Corrections issues latest survey in research project assessing prison settings
Vermont is one of five states participating in a five-year research project surveying the living and work environments of prisons. The second of three surveys was released this week by the Vermont Department of Corrections and University of Vermont researchers. The Prison Research and Innovation Network, known as PRIN, was...
wamc.org
Connecticut dispensaries make their first recreational marijuana sales Tuesday
Nine dispensaries in Connecticut opened their doors Tuesday to make the first sales of recreational marijuana to adults aged 21 or older. Governor Ned Lamont passed a bill that legalized cannabis in 2021. Connecticut is the 20th state to allow dispensaries to sell the drug for recreational use. The state plans to expand the number of stores later in the year.
Comments / 3