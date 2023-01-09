ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 3

Related
wamc.org

Vermont administration officials hold policy briefings on key issues

Members of Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s administration are holding a series of issue briefings for legislators. Each provides an overview of an issue the Republican will focus on during the legislative session and gives legislators an opportunity to question agency leaders. Following the November election, Democrats and Progressives in...
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

NYS School Boards Assoc. happy with Gov. Hochul's funding proposals

Governor Kathy Hochul laid out her policy goals for 2023 in her State of the State speech this week. The Democrat is seeking to invest billions of additional dollars into New York’s public school system through Foundation Aid. It’s distributed through a formula that takes school district wealth and student needs into consideration, with the goal of equally distributing resources for all students. Under Hochul’s plan, state schools would see an additional $2.7 billion in Foundation Aid funding, an increase of about 13 percent, bringing the state's total investment in Foundation Aid to around $24 billion.
wamc.org

1/13/23 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Albany Country District Attorney David Soares.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Will Hochul's 2023 plans come with a big price tag?

Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has delivered her State of the State message with all its ambitious proposals, it’s time to figure out how much they would cost taxpayers. She’ll have to do that in her proposed state budget, which is due by the end of the month. But the spending plan is being forged at a time of economic uncertainty.
wamc.org

The Capitol Connection #2302 - SUNY Chancellor John King

(Airs 01/12/23 @ 3 p.m. & 01/14/23 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with SUNY Chancellor John King about New York’s higher education system. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
NEW YORK STATE
wamc.org

Dr. Alan Chartock Morning Commentary 1/13/23

WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at...
WASHINGTON STATE
wamc.org

Connecticut dispensaries make their first recreational marijuana sales Tuesday

Nine dispensaries in Connecticut opened their doors Tuesday to make the first sales of recreational marijuana to adults aged 21 or older. Governor Ned Lamont passed a bill that legalized cannabis in 2021. Connecticut is the 20th state to allow dispensaries to sell the drug for recreational use. The state plans to expand the number of stores later in the year.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy