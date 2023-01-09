John Legend has announced plans to launch his own body and skincare brand, which is geared toward consumers with deeply melanated skin. The brand, which is called Loved01, is unisex and will launch on Feb. 1 in 2,000 CVS stores and online. It will then become available in 500 Walmart stores beginning in March. Legend, who partnered with A-Frame Brands for the venture, spoke recently about his latest endeavor. “I’ve collaborated with other skin care brands over the years, like Kiehl’s and SK-II, and it’s an important category for me,” Legend said in an exclusive interview with Beauty Inc. “I care...

17 MINUTES AGO