Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jan. 13 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb students learn about ‘Nocturnal Animals of Maine’
Edgecomb Eddy students were treated to an engaging presentation, “Nocturnal Animals of Maine” by Wildlife Rehabilitators Dan and Luanne Weeks right before the holiday week. Sarah Currier’s 4th grade and Laurie Brown’s 6th grade students shared their new knowledge in thank-you letters to the outreach educators.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Thank you Mother Nature
It wouldn’t bother me if we keep getting these light snowfalls here on the coast. They make driving, walking and shoveling a bit easier. Plus, the fallout from the one on Friday produced beautiful scenic views over the weekend. But we still must be careful when traveling by car or foot. Any kind of snow is slippery.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Bill
Bill Kirby came to Boothbay Harbor in 1988 on a road trip with his father. He wasn’t looking for anything in particular, but he liked the area, close to the ocean and less complicated than the world in which he had lived for much of his life. After high...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
BHML is Hiring: Circulation Coordinator (Part-Time)
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library is looking for a book-lover with excellent communication skills to coordinate our bustling front desk and lending services. . Click the link below to read the job description. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to: jobs@bbhlibrary.org. Our Vision:. A world where knowledge is...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay Harbor Urgent Care: Your best bet for life’s little emergencies
LincolnHealth’s Emergency Department is experiencing a significant increase in volume, like most hospitals in Maine. As a result, extremely long wait times can be expected, especially for those who arrive with non-life threatening concerns. The Urgent Care Center in Boothbay Harbor offers a better option for those with non-life...
Comments / 0