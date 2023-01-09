ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies identify woman found shot dead inside crashed car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a woman in her 20s was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Pine Hills, having been shot. The deputies were responding to a report of a crash in the 5200 block of N. Powers Drive just after 7 p.m. when they discovered the woman, identified as 27-year-old Nekaybaw Iyona Collier.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed

DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

6 wanted in murder at Sanford apartment complex, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford Police have released videos and images of suspects who they believe are involved in a November homicide that killed one man and injured another. The suspects reportedly attempted the shooting, "or some other similar act" days before the deadly shooting, according to police. The six people were captured on surveillance openly carrying firearms and moving "in the same calculated manner displayed the day of the homicide," according to police.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood-area home, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.
LONGWOOD, FL

