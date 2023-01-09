Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of impersonating officer, stealing from elderly man at 7/11: Deputies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a man who they said impersonated a police officer and stole jewelry from an elderly man at a 7/11 gas station back in December. James Troy Davis, 52, was arrested for robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and false imprisonment on Jan. 12, deputies said.
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after dropping off family at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said the person who carjacked someone at Orlando International Airport is still on the run. Officials said the airport has beefed up security after the reported carjacking Monday morning. Police said the carjacking happened in front of Frontier Airlines curbside drop-off in Terminal B.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies identify woman found shot dead inside crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a woman in her 20s was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Pine Hills, having been shot. The deputies were responding to a report of a crash in the 5200 block of N. Powers Drive just after 7 p.m. when they discovered the woman, identified as 27-year-old Nekaybaw Iyona Collier.
WESH
Video shows what led up to deadly Orange County shooting outside shopping plaza
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s detectives released a video Friday showing the events that led up to a deadly shooting. Thirty-nine-year-old Etson Faustin was shot and killed in the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 7400 Southland Boulevard early morning on Dec. 30. Another man in his 20s was also shot.
Police Release Photo Of Suspect Who Carjacked Someone At Orlando Airport At Gunpoint
ORLANDO, Fla. – Police in Orlando need your help in catching an armed carjacking suspect from an incident that happened at the Orlando International Airport. According to police, on Monday, January 9th, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Airport units responded to Frontier Airlines curbside in reference
fox35orlando.com
WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed
DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
click orlando
Reprimanded Cocoa Beach officers ‘escalated’ arrest of man sleeping on bench
COCOA, Fla. – Before Jonathan Hosmer was pepper sprayed and restrained by his ankles, Cocoa Beach police say Officer Matt LaFleur was right to check on the 30-year-old after he fell asleep on a bench in front of the Tropics bar last summer. Body camera recorded Hosmer telling LaFleur...
Man dies after being shot and driven to another location in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Deputies said a man in his 20s, identified as Donneill Davis Jr., 22, was shot around 9:30 p.m. on South John Young Parkway, north of Holden Avenue. Investigators said someone then drove Davis...
WESH
Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
fox35orlando.com
6 wanted in murder at Sanford apartment complex, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford Police have released videos and images of suspects who they believe are involved in a November homicide that killed one man and injured another. The suspects reportedly attempted the shooting, "or some other similar act" days before the deadly shooting, according to police. The six people were captured on surveillance openly carrying firearms and moving "in the same calculated manner displayed the day of the homicide," according to police.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child alert for 12-year-old Aubrey lafelice canceled after girl is located
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: Authorities said a Florida Missing Child Alert Aubrey lafelice has been canceled, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Sumter County. Aubrey lafelice, 12, was last seen in the area of...
She wanted to immigrate to the U.S. to live with her daughter. She came to bury her instead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Karen Rolle thought one of her children was joking when she found out her daughter was dead. “I didn’t believe it at the time,” she recalled, staring off into space. “I said to my girl, ‘Do not play with me.’”
Teen shot at Orange County high school wasn’t target, sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The teenager shot outside Wekiva High School as a basketball game was getting out wasn’t the target of the shooting, Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference Wednesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Mina’s report confirmed earlier statements that the...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood-area home, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who bought 12,000 square-foot mansion, luxury cars heads to prison for COVID-19 fraud
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man who purchased a 12,579 square-foot mansion along with luxury cars was sentenced to federal prison after stealing over $7 million through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Don V. Cisternino, 47, of Chuluota, was sentenced to eight...
fox35orlando.com
Anti-Semitic symbols found on bathroom of Orlando high school school, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Michael McNarney says he saw anti-Semitic symbols on the walls inside a boy’s bathroom at Dr. Phillips High School Wednesday evening. "My first thought, I was surprised. But I was kind of scared because it’s a short distance from speech like that to actual physical violence," McNarney told FOX 35.
