SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford Police have released videos and images of suspects who they believe are involved in a November homicide that killed one man and injured another. The suspects reportedly attempted the shooting, "or some other similar act" days before the deadly shooting, according to police. The six people were captured on surveillance openly carrying firearms and moving "in the same calculated manner displayed the day of the homicide," according to police.

SANFORD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO