ECU’s McNeal, Joyner sweep weekly AAC awards

IRVING, Texas – Danae McNeal and Amiya Joyner have been named the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday.

McNeal averaged 23.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 3.0 assists per game and 3.0 steals per game on the week in a pair of conference wins. The senior guard scored a career-high 26 points on Sunday against Tulane including six triples. It was the 11th six-triple performance in program history and the most total points since Feb. 2022.

After being named to the weekly honor roll previously this season, this is McNeal’s first Player of the Week nod.

For Joyner, the honor is her third consecutive Freshman of the Week nod. The Farmville, N.C. native is not only the first ECU player to earn weekly honors three weeks in a row but the first to do so three times in a season at all. Joyner averaged 11.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game for the week. Against Tulane, she secured a double-double in the second half alone with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The freshman forward has not amassed five-straight double-doubles, the first Pirate to do so since ECU Hall of Famer Rosie Thompson had six straight in 1979-80.

The sweep of weekly awards is the second ever for the program after LaCoya Terry and Jean Best were named C-USA Player and Rookie of the Week on Feb. 16, 2009.

The Pirates will take their two-game win streak on the road for a matchup with Temple on Wednesday at noon.

