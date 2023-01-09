Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines
Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya
First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
Frasier Revival Recasts Key Character
One Frasier character will look a bit different when he returns for the upcoming Paramount+ revival: Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) has been cast to play Frasier’s son Freddy, our sister site Variety reports. Cutmore-Scott takes over for Trevor Einhorn, who played Freddy on the original Frasier, appearing in a total of eight episodes. (The son of Frasier and Lilith, Freddy was born during an episode of Cheers and was played by a number of child actors on Cheers and Frasier before Einhorn.) Now all grown up, Freddy — or Frederick, as Frasier used to call him — is “a nuanced combination of his...
