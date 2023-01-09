ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

TVLine

Frasier Revival Recasts Key Character

One Frasier character will look a bit different when he returns for the upcoming Paramount+ revival: Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) has been cast to play Frasier’s son Freddy, our sister site Variety reports. Cutmore-Scott takes over for Trevor Einhorn, who played Freddy on the original Frasier, appearing in a total of eight episodes. (The son of Frasier and Lilith, Freddy was born during an episode of Cheers and was played by a number of child actors on Cheers and Frasier before Einhorn.) Now all grown up, Freddy — or Frederick, as Frasier used to call him — is “a nuanced combination of his...
103.1 Kickin Country

Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
San Angelo, TX
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

