Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'
Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
enewschannels.com
California Strawberry Festival is Back – at a New Venue for 2023
(OXNARD, Calif.) — NEWS: After a three-year hiatus due to challenges brought on by the pandemic, the 2023 California Strawberry Festival will take place May 20-21. For the first time ever, the event will be held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry...
Coastal View
The better part of valor
A buddy of mine, a lifelong Carpinteria surfer and shaper raising his family in town, called the 500 Maple Ave. shop Monday afternoon and said I should get on the road home to Ventura if I didn’t want to get stuck. The creeks were all rising, and the storm had hours of rain yet to drop. Taking his advice, I drove straight into gridlock at La Conchita – the ocean a charcoal-hued mess to the right, emergency vehicles pre-positioned on the mountain side of the highway, and a very annoying driver in front of me (who’d swung around on the right shoulder) with dark tinted windows on a beater BMW and Nebraska plates. They were presumably looking at a phone since the lane would open for 50 feet ahead while the vehicle sat unmoving. (I would’ve honked and gestured angrily, but something in the whole set up suggested unlicensed firearms).
visitventuraca.com
What’s New in Ventura? Events and Businesses to Check Out in January 2023
New Year, New Ventura! In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This January, we welcome three new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
NBC Los Angeles
California Strawberry Festival Will Bloom Again After Three Years Off
A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
kclu.org
Detectives say they've solved a case of fowl play in Ventura County
It’s a story which has a Ventura County community all aflutter. Someone stole a cockatoo named “Julie” from a bird sanctuary in Santa Paula. The Umbrella Cockatoo was at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary. It’s a facility that’s been home to exotic birds from around the world, as well as more commonplace types.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mudslide hits homes in Hollywood Hills
A small mudslide hit a number of homes in the Hollywood Hills Monday evening as heavy rain douses the area during yet another winter storm. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, a small hillside came down during the ongoing precipitation, sliding into at least four backyards of homes located in the 2100 block of North Beach Knoll Road. In all, about three-quarters of an acre of mud came down. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Mick Fleetwood Shares Eulogy He Read at Christine McVie’s Memorial Service
Members of Fleetwood Mac gathered on Monday (Jan. 9) this week in Malibu for a memorial service paying tribute to late singer-keyboardist Christine McVie, who died on Nov. 30 at the age of 79. Making sure that fans who were unable to attend had a shared moment from the service, Mick Fleetwood has posted the eulogy he read at the service.
Remembering Southern California's Most Devastating Mudslides 18 Years After La Conchita And 5 Years After Montecito
Heavy rains can create dangerous conditions on California hillsides. Current conditions have the community of La Conchita — where a deadly landslide killed 10 in 2005 — on high alert.
Ventura County Reporter
In Brief: Week of Jan. 12, 2023
People who missed seeing the traditional Independence Day fireworks show at the Channel Islands Harbor over the last three years might have reason to celebrate. Until 2018 the city of Oxnard and Ventura County government split the cost of the popular shows, officials said. But in 2019 the show was almost canceled due to funding issues and local cannabis dispensaries stepped in to help pay for the display. In 2020 both funding and the pandemic were cited as reasons for canceling the show, which did not return for 2021 or 2022.
kvta.com
Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories
Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
foxla.com
Ventura resident trapped overnight rescued from river
A helicopter was used to rescue a Ventura resident who was trapped on an island in the Ventura river overnight. (Video via Twitter: @VCFD_PIO)
California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara
Southern California Rainstorm: Man goes canoeing on Spring Street in Santa Barbara The post California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
fox10phoenix.com
Golden Globes: 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner says he had to miss ceremony due to flooding after LA storms
LOS ANGELES - Kevin Costner announced he missed the 2023 Golden Globe Awards due to flooding from rainstorms in Los Angeles County. The 67-year-old "Yellowstone" star, who was nominated for best actor in a drama series at the awards ceremony, shared a Twitter video in which he explained that he and his wife Christine Baumgarter would be absent from the show.
Noozhawk
4431 N Shadow Hills Blvd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
Carefree resort style living! Amazing Value! Enjoy the views from this special home in a gated and private active adult* resort community. With approximately 5,100 sq ft of luxurious space, this flexible floor plan will accommodate several different living situations. This home was designed for single level living for its residents. The Kitchen, Living Room, Primary Suite and Family Room/Guest Suite are all located on the main, entry level with no stairs. The lower level features a self contained guest suite with separate entrance plus another bedroom/office/hobby room, spacious game room, media room area and a generous storage/utility room. The upper level contains a library, office and guest suite with balcony facing the picturesque Santa Ynez Mountain range. Lovely ocean, island and mountain views greet you from many rooms. This special location within Shadow Hills has only one neighbor and boasts the closest access to the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
