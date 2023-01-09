ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Vehicle hits building on historic Blackberry River Inn property in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK — A car crashed into a building on the Blackberry River Inn property Friday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Route 44, or Greenwoods Road West, around 6:45 a.m. The local fire department also responded to the incident and the town's building inspector has been advised, state police said in an email Friday morning.
NORFOLK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Bristol man seriously hurt in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON — A Bristol man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Queen Street on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Queen Street. Police said a Southington resident was driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra south when it struck a gray 2008 Honda Civic in the rear bumper.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing. Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets. “[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV

One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4

A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Plainville man, 18, dies in Hartford shooting, city's first homicide of 2023

HARTFORD — A Plainville man has died after being shot in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's first homicide of the new year, according to police. The victim was identified Thursday morning as 18-year-old Julius Rivera. Hartford officers responded to the 600 block of Broad...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford food truck owner scares off burglar caught on video

STAMFORD — A food truck owner caught a burglar on video inside the vehicle and scared the person off by using a two-way speaker, police said. The incident occurred on Lenox Avenue sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Stamford police Sgt. Sean Scanlan. The burglar was...
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers

WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
WEST HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bank on Main Street in Coventry robbed by middle-aged male suspect, police say

COVENTRY — A local bank was robbed Wednesday morning, according to local police. The robbery occurred at KeyBank, 3534 Main St., around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, according to Capt. Jeffrey Spadjinske of the Coventry Police Department. Spadjinske described the suspect as a middle-aged man of average build around 5-foot-8. The...
COVENTRY, CT
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

