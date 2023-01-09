Read full article on original website
Man injured following shooting in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:56 p.m. in the 900 block of Battery Ave.
Newport News mom is 'tired of thoughts and prayers' amid safety concerns
During Thursday's press conference, the school board announced they will make some changes to strengthen security at schools.
Newport News to install metal detectors after elementary school shooting
The Newport News School Board is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon, just days after a six-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School.
Administrators notified of weapon on student before NN shooting: Superintendent
At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon on a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School last Friday before the boy shot his teacher, school officials said.
Chesapeake man sentenced for conspiring with brother to distribute kilogram of cocaine
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 70 months in prison after investigators say he conspired with his brother to distribute a kilogram of cocaine. According to court documents, 42-year-old Reginald Lamont Wilson conspired with his brother, John Samuel Shaw III, 46, to distribute a kilogram of cocaine to a confidential informant […]
No injuries reported following house fire on Westminster Ave in Norfolk
Crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Norfolk Friday morning.
Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds during welfare check in Newport News
Police say a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds during a welfare check in Newport News Friday morning.
Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after shooting at busy Hampton intersection
A deputy with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is in critical condition and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Hampton Wednesday.
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton ‘officer involved shooting’ …. January 11, 2023 Read More: https://bit.ly/3QzkFcY. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking …. WAVY News 10. ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at …
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run For the 42nd year, the Virginia Duals are set to take place. A tradition for the local wrestling community in Hampton Roads. Audit of Portsmouth federal money finds no missing …. After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of...
Missing Newport News man last seen New Year's Eve in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Newport News man who was last seen in Suffolk on New Year's Eve. The Suffolk Police Department (SPD) said family members reported 69-year-old Robert Bailey missing on Jan. 2. He was last seen two nights prior in the Chuckatuck area of Suffolk.
School bus struck by commercial truck on Indian River Rd in Chesapeake
Police say a school bus was involved in a crash in Chesapeake early Thursday morning.
NN Police looking to ID larceny suspect
Newport News Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent larceny at Kelly's Tavern at 1010 Loftis Blvd.
Hampton man to serve 15 months for driving intoxicated in New Kent County
A Hampton man will spend 15 months in jail for driving under the influence in April 2022 in New Kent County. Mark Winston Cannon Jr. , 29, learned of his incarceration time after receiving formal sentencing Monday in New Kent Circuit Court. During a Nov. 7, 2022 trial, Cannon entered...
Portsmouth police identify victim in Turnpike Rd homicide
Portsmouth police have identified 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman as the victim in Wednesday's Turnpike Road homicide.
Should six-year-old accused shooter be prosecuted? Public policy expert weighs in
Alexandra Dufresne, Director of the State Policy Advocacy Clinic at the Brooks School of Public Policy at Cornell University tells WAVY, "A six-year-old is not capable of forming criminal intent."
Experts: Gun lock could have prevented Richneck Elementary School shooting
According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, in the last 53 years, nearly 893 of all school shooters were minors. This means they accessed the gun from a parent or other source.
Suffolk police search for missing man
Police say Robert Bailey's family reported him missing on Jan. 2. He lives in Newport News, but was last seen leaving a family member's home in Chuckatuck.
