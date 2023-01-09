Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Comer ready to lead House Oversight committee, targets Biden
Twenty-three years into his public service career, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has been named to one of Congress’ most visible and important bodies: chairing the House Oversight and Reform Committee. It’s a plum gig that puts him at the lead of most investigations in House. But before the 118th...
House GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington,...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Republicans see double standard in Biden, Trump classified document cases
The discovery of classified documents in a think tank office used by Joe Biden has Republicans renewing their accusations about a Justice Department biased against them. Many Republicans are asking why the FBI has not conducted searches at President Joe Biden’s properties as it did with former President Donald Trump in August at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
White House says it is 'confident' special counsel review will show classified documents were 'inadvertently misplaced'
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House says it is 'confident' special counsel review will show classified documents were 'inadvertently misplaced.'. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
Growing chorus calls for Santos to resign
Rep. George Santos on Thursday fielded new calls for his resignation, but the Republican congressman from Long Island doubled down on his refusal to leave office. More rank-and-file Republicans from New York — including newly elected Rep. Mike Lawler — joined the chorus calling for Santos' resignation on Thursday, while other New York lawmakers openly questioned how he could effectively serve.
Source: California Rep. Barbara Lee tells colleagues she's planning Senate run
Voters don't head to the polls in California for more than a year, but the race to represent the Golden State in the U.S. Senate is heating up. California Rep. Barbara Lee told colleagues at a closed-door Congressional Black Caucus luncheon Wednesday that she is planning to run for U.S. Senate in 2024, a source told Spectrum News.
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan expected to chair new subcommittee with broad authority
WASHINGTON, D.C. – While Republican Kevin McCarthy now officially leads the House of Representatives as its new speaker, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is quickly becoming one of his most powerful deputies. The conservative firebrand, who represents Ohio’s 4th District, already was poised to lead the powerful House Judiciary Committee....
US inflation eases grip on economy, falling for a 6th month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year...
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud
Donald Trump's company was fined $1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president's top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets. What You Need To Know. Donald Trump's company...
New York vs. Wisconsin
Watch as high schoolers from New York and Wisconsin compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find
LODZ, Poland (AP) — The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday. Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered...
