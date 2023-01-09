Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police looking for Fenton motorcycle thief
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe stole a motorcycle from a Town of Fenton business.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn
Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins Sheriff's patrol car struck in Ithaca hit and run
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Tompkins County Sheriff Office patrol car was damaged in a hit and run while responding to an emergency call today. According to the Ithaca Police Department, the driver who struck the sheriff's vehicle abandoned his car and fled the scene. Police say they located the...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca driver hits Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy patrol car, flees on foot
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident in Ithaca. Ithaca Police responded to a reported crash at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West State Street at 10:54 a.m. Thursday. A marked Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on its way to an emergency call was struck by another vehicle. The driver who struck the Deputy’s car abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. He was found minutes later a few blocks away and taken into custody by Ithaca Police Officers. He was issued citations for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation. Neither driver’s identities are being released. The Sheriff’s Deputy was medically evaluated and released with no injury. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD.
NewsChannel 36
Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
Cause of death determined for two found dead in Southport parking lot in November 2022
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death for two people found in a car in a Southport parking lot last November, following an autopsy in Binghamton. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said a post-mortem exam at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined Tayler Nemier (18) and Ronald Hyrne (34) of Chemung County […]
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
whcuradio.com
Second fire on Ithaca’s North Side is under investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house on Ithaca’s North Side is damaged this morning after a fire last night. Lieutenant Jim Wheal says firefighters found flames in the second story of the 2-story house on Hancock Street and worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, and three cats and two bearded dragons were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man charged with aggravated assault following bar fight
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged with aggravated assault and another is facing several citations following a brawl at a Wayne County bar. On October 31, 2022, investigators say they spoke with a man, referred to as victim #1, who said he had been attacked by 27-year-old Kevin Heberling, from Newfoundland, […]
Shots fired on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in Binghamton after witnesses say shots were fired.
Morning fire destroys Apalachin home
Emergency crews responded to a destructive house fire this morning in Apalachin.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Woman Pleads Guilty to Edwards Street Arson
The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a Binghamton woman has pleaded guilty to an arson that occurred in the City of Binghamton in November 2022. According to the DA's Office, Christine S. Holton pleaded guilty to Arson in the 3rd degree after admitting she intentionally set a fire inside an apartment on Edwards Street after a dispute.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Landlord Isaac Anzaroot Sentenced on Charges
Last June, Binghamton landlord Isaac Anzaroot was arrested for violating multiple housing codes on his properties. Today, he was sentenced on four charges in the City of Binghamton Court. Anzaroot manages over a dozen properties in Binghamton and is connected to over 15 LLC's throughout the city. Anzaroot plead guilty...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Featured Warrant: Montanez
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding charge. The office is looking for Kiana Montanez. Montanez is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to frequent the Robinson Street area of the City of Binghamton.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Indicted On Weapons Charges, Interacting with a Minor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on multiple weapons charges and interacting with a minor. According to court documents, Madixx Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 5 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. The documents say...
Pedestrian bridge demolition to close Watson Blvd
On January 19th, a portion of Watson Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Sheriff's Police arrest suspect for criminal possession of stolen property
Elmira, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Alex J. Aumick, age 23, of 520 South Avenue in the City of Elmira, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree- Motor Vehicle and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, both are Class E Felony offenses of the New York State Penal Law.
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
cnycentral.com
Cats and lizards rescued from Ithaca house fire
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Fire Department is investigating a fire that took place on the northside of the city Tuesday night. Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night Ithaca Fire responded to the 300 block of Hancock Street for reports of a house fire. Several units arrived to find a fire in the walls of the second floor of a two-story house.
