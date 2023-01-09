ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn

Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
ENDICOTT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins Sheriff's patrol car struck in Ithaca hit and run

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Tompkins County Sheriff Office patrol car was damaged in a hit and run while responding to an emergency call today. According to the Ithaca Police Department, the driver who struck the sheriff's vehicle abandoned his car and fled the scene. Police say they located the...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca driver hits Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy patrol car, flees on foot

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident in Ithaca. Ithaca Police responded to a reported crash at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West State Street at 10:54 a.m. Thursday. A marked Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on its way to an emergency call was struck by another vehicle. The driver who struck the Deputy’s car abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. He was found minutes later a few blocks away and taken into custody by Ithaca Police Officers. He was issued citations for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation. Neither driver’s identities are being released. The Sheriff’s Deputy was medically evaluated and released with no injury. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library

ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Second fire on Ithaca’s North Side is under investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house on Ithaca’s North Side is damaged this morning after a fire last night. Lieutenant Jim Wheal says firefighters found flames in the second story of the 2-story house on Hancock Street and worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, and three cats and two bearded dragons were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ITHACA, NY
WBRE

Man charged with aggravated assault following bar fight

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged with aggravated assault and another is facing several citations following a brawl at a Wayne County bar. On October 31, 2022, investigators say they spoke with a man, referred to as victim #1, who said he had been attacked by 27-year-old Kevin Heberling, from Newfoundland, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Woman Pleads Guilty to Edwards Street Arson

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a Binghamton woman has pleaded guilty to an arson that occurred in the City of Binghamton in November 2022. According to the DA's Office, Christine S. Holton pleaded guilty to Arson in the 3rd degree after admitting she intentionally set a fire inside an apartment on Edwards Street after a dispute.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Landlord Isaac Anzaroot Sentenced on Charges

Last June, Binghamton landlord Isaac Anzaroot was arrested for violating multiple housing codes on his properties. Today, he was sentenced on four charges in the City of Binghamton Court. Anzaroot manages over a dozen properties in Binghamton and is connected to over 15 LLC's throughout the city. Anzaroot plead guilty...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Featured Warrant: Montanez

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding charge. The office is looking for Kiana Montanez. Montanez is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to frequent the Robinson Street area of the City of Binghamton.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Indicted On Weapons Charges, Interacting with a Minor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on multiple weapons charges and interacting with a minor. According to court documents, Madixx Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 5 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. The documents say...
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

Cats and lizards rescued from Ithaca house fire

Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Fire Department is investigating a fire that took place on the northside of the city Tuesday night. Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night Ithaca Fire responded to the 300 block of Hancock Street for reports of a house fire. Several units arrived to find a fire in the walls of the second floor of a two-story house.
ITHACA, NY

