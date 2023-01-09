Read full article on original website
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
AZFamily
More rain and snow ahead, First Alert Weather Day to come on Sunday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the lower 50s and just a few clouds, this afternoon we will seeing clearing skies as a weak cold front moves to the east of us. Because of that front, temperatures this afternoon will be slightly...
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE: Warning issued about low visibility on Colorado Front Range
According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snowfall will keep falling around the Colorado Front Range through much of the morning, coupled with strong winds. This could make travel dangerous, as visibility will be limited. Snow squalls will be possible. Travel could be impacted along Interstate 25, with...
KRQE News 13
Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm
Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
WMTW
Clear and cold tonight, next storm arrives Thursday
Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the teens. Another mostly sunny, chilly day is on tap for Wednesday ahead of the next storm which arrives in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday morning. Light snow is expected on Thursday with eventually a change to rain in Southern Maine....
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley
Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
keyzradio.com
For anyone who says Eastern Montana is ugly, what do you say now?
One thing you learn quickly when you move to the Treasure State, is people have strong opinions about Eastern Montana. The prevailing sentiment is that it is flat, boring, and just plain ugly. I am not going to say that Eastern Montana is better than Western Montana because I do...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
This Hidden Montana Airbnb Is Pure Big Sky Country
Who wouldn't want to escape for a few days into Montana's wilderness and enjoy the beauty around us every day?. Anytime someone travels to Montana, folks opt for a VRBO or Airbnb instead of a hotel. People can find places closer to activities and destinations or cheaper for a large group. If you deep dive into Montana vacation rentals, some hidden gems will make your trip even better.
