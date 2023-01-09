ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana

So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
MONTANA STATE
KRQE News 13

Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today

A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm

Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE
AZFamily

Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE
WMTW

Clear and cold tonight, next storm arrives Thursday

Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the teens. Another mostly sunny, chilly day is on tap for Wednesday ahead of the next storm which arrives in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday morning. Light snow is expected on Thursday with eventually a change to rain in Southern Maine....
MAINE STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter

Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
AM 1450 KMMS

Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho

Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
MONTANA STATE
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley

Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
CORVALLIS, OR
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
OREGON STATE
XL Country 100.7

Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana

Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
MONTANA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
keyzradio.com

For anyone who says Eastern Montana is ugly, what do you say now?

One thing you learn quickly when you move to the Treasure State, is people have strong opinions about Eastern Montana. The prevailing sentiment is that it is flat, boring, and just plain ugly. I am not going to say that Eastern Montana is better than Western Montana because I do...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

This Hidden Montana Airbnb Is Pure Big Sky Country

Who wouldn't want to escape for a few days into Montana's wilderness and enjoy the beauty around us every day?. Anytime someone travels to Montana, folks opt for a VRBO or Airbnb instead of a hotel. People can find places closer to activities and destinations or cheaper for a large group. If you deep dive into Montana vacation rentals, some hidden gems will make your trip even better.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

