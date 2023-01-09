Deputies believe woman was trying to leave partner at time of murder-suicide

Deputies investigating a murder-suicide in Allegan County that left a man, woman and two girls dead say they found evidence the couple was experiencing relationship issues.

Deputies say they believe Cindy Clouse could have been packing items to leave the house when Roger Haggar started shooting.

The murder-suicide happened Saturday at a home on 54th Street in Lee Township.

Deputies were called to the house by a man who said he went there to check on the family.

When no one came to the door, the man peered through windows until he found a woman and his niece unresponsive in a bedroom on the bottom floor.

Deputies entered the home and found Roger Kyle Haggar, 34, Cindy Clouse, 35, and their two children Autumn Hagger, 13, and Mackenzie Hagger, 10, dead.

Clouse family GoFundMe

Detectives told FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, that Roger Haggar and Cindy Clouse had been in a long-term relationship. Close friends told detectives that the two were having problems and Clouse was looking to end the relationship.

Detectives believe Clouse could have been packing items to leave the house at the time of the shooting.

Autumn and Mackenzie were students at Fennville Public Schools. The district says they have enlisted the support of grief counselors to help support students and staff. The district says the school was opened up on Sunday for students and staff to meet with counselors, social workers and local clergy.

In a statement sent to FOX 17, the Clouse family expressed their appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy from the community.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Cindy, Autumn, and Makenzie. Cindy was a loving mother who cared deeply for her family. Autumn wanted to be a dermatologist, Mackenzie wanted a big family. In an awful moment they were violently taken from this world, and the ripples of pain and anguish have reverberated through their family and friends. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and strangers,” said Andy Clouse, Cindy’s brother.

A GoFundMe has been set up in their name to help support funeral arrangements .

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office 268-673-0500 or Silent Observer.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org .