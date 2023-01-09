Read full article on original website
National Grid provides $500,000 to WNY customers in need following December's historic blizzard
Company to waive late fees, sponsors Jan. 26 winter savings event to connect Buffalo-area customers with bill options, affordability programs. National Grid will contribute $500,000 to support Western New York individuals and families who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that gripped the region in late December. The funding,...
Wheatfield Lions receive updates, present awards
Wheatfield Lions Club and President Lion Chris Stanz recently hosted 20-N District Gov. Michael Yost, who gave an all-encompassing presentation that included a special message and bit from the international president. 2nd District Gov. Lion Barry Scott assisted. Yost announced aid to come for victims of the recent blizzard. Lion...
Youngstown/Town of Porter Christmas Basket Program 'a win-win' for recipients, donors
Once again, the Youngstown/Town of Porter and Lewiston communities hit it out of the park by providing Christmas gifts of toys, clothing and food for 65 families, including 123 children, living in our community. The Christmas Basket Program was a win-win for the recipients and the donors. The generosity of...
New York state's 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition features work of 3,930 young artists & writers
2,614 pieces of student art submitted from more than 100 schools statewide. The New York State Education Department (NYSED) and Office of General Services (OGS) announced the opening of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition. A press release stated, “Dr. King’s commitment to nonviolent...
