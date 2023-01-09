Read full article on original website
Evacuation warnings continue in Merced ahead of next storm
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has updated the evacuation warnings for the area south of Atwater due to flood concerns, officials announced Thursday. Officials say another storm system could bring additional rainfall through the weekend. They ask residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel – as well as refrain […]
NBC Bay Area
Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in Gilroy
A stretch of Highway 101 in Gilroy was completely shut down for a time Monday due to flooding. As of 4 p.m., one northbound lane was back open, but that could change if water levels rise. It's unclear when the remaining lanes will reopen. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays...
KMPH.com
Driver spots huge sinkhole near Highway 198
A huge sinkhole was spotted Tuesday afternoon near highway 198 between the Monterey County and Fresno County lines. According to FOX26 Viewer Michael Soares, a large sinkhole was seen right before Priest Valley around 4 p.m. Soares also captured video of some rainwater runoff near Highway 198 as well.
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
natureworldnews.com
Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area
Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
KMPH.com
Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
KMPH.com
Planada residents can now go home as evacuation order has been downgraded
MERCED COUNTY. Calif. (FOX26) — The evacuation order in Planada has now been downgraded and residents are able to go back home. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, the evacuation order is now an evacuation warning. Residents are advised to be careful when driving because of potholes and...
Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
Tornado warning expires in the San Joaquin Valley
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect when the tornado warning was issued. (KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station. According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 […]
One man dead after shooting in Gonzales
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sources with knowledge of the case have told KION that a man in his 20s has been killed on the 300 block of Angus Drive Thursday. The shooting happened around 3 p.m., and at least one male person died per our sources. The victim is said to be in his 20s. Investigators The post One man dead after shooting in Gonzales appeared first on KION546.
KMPH.com
Man suspected of murder in Merced County arrested
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man suspected of murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called Tuesday night to the 19000 block of American Avenue in Hilmar. When they arrived, deputies located two adult victims, both...
DA: Almond shaker thief arrested, charged in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an almond shaker several times, officials from the Merced County District Attorney’s Office said. DA’s office investigators say they received a call on Dec. 19, 2022, from a local farmer reporting the theft of a COE S7 Almond Shaker. After investigators […]
IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run in Merced County
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was killed after apparently being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene was identified on Monday. Officers say the incident took place on Sunday in the area of Santa Fe Drive, east of California Street, in the Merced County area. According to authorities, at around 8:15 […]
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
40-year-old man wanted for killing his relative, another person in Hilmar
Two people were murdered in Hilmar Tuesday night and now there's an urgent search for the suspect.
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
