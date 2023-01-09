Read full article on original website
'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd's Husband, Fox News' Rick Leventhal, Hospitalized After Car Crash
Rick Leventhal, the husband of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd, recently found himself in a dire situation. Deadline reported that Leventhal, a former Fox News reporter, was in a car accident in California. While he reportedly broke several ribs, he was still able to provide an update about his condition on social media.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Reportedly Tried to Save Her Life During Medical Emergency
Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Danny Keough reportedly helped her when she suffered a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California home on Thursday. Presley, 54, reportedly went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after paramedics helped her regain her pulse. The singer is the only child of Elvis Presley and was married to Keough from 1988 to 1994.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood ‘Hopes and Prays’ for Quick Recovery After Her Hospitalization
Michael Lockwood, who was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out after learning of the songwriter’s hospitalization. “Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 12. Presley, 54, […]
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines
Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
Lisa Marie Presley Final Resting Place Revealed
Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed, after the only daughter of Elvis passed away this week. Deadline reports that Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the iconic home of her late father in Memphis, Tennessee. She will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.
'Today' Show Co-Host Gets Words Twisted in Awkward Live Moment
Today Show co-anchor Sheinelle Jones made a small mistake on live television Monday morning. When she introduced LaSalle Network founder Tom Gimbel to offer some tips to job seekers, she accidentally welcomed him to a different show. Her colleagues pounded at the opportunity for some playful jabbing, joking that she was looking for a job too!
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Nicolas Cage Reacts to Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband, Nicolas Cage, is speaking out in the wake of her death. In a statement to ET, the 59-year-old actor says, “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”
'Elvis' Star Tom Hanks Mourns Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are heartbroken by Lisa Marie Presley's death. The Oscar-winning actor, who starred alongside Austin Butler in the Elvis Presley biopic Elvis as Colonel Tom Parker, paid tribute to Elvis' daughter after the 54-year-old singer-songwriter passed away Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. "We are heartbroken over...
Kathryn Dennis Confirms 'Southern Charm' Exit With Emotional Message
Kathryn Dennis is not returning for Southern Charm Season 9. After reports surfaced earlier this month that Dennis would not return for the upcoming season, Dennis confirmed Wednesday night that she is leaving the hit Bravo series after eight seasons, telling PEOPLE that she is entering "this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens."
Former Journey member Steve Perry drops trademark lawsuit against ex-bandmates
Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has withdrawn the lawsuit against his ex-bandmates over the trademarks to 20 of the group’s biggest songs. In September of last year, Perry – who exited Journey in 1998 after serving as its lead singer for a decade – filed a lawsuit against Freedom JN LLC. The filing requested that the company, which holds the band’s trademarks and is headed by Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, be prevented from using the trademarks on any official apparel or merchandise.
'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Remembers Lisa Marie Presley in Emotional Tribute
Baz Luhrmann, who has developed a close relationship with the Presley family during the production and promotion of his hit Warner Bros biopic Elvis, shared a tribute on Friday to Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday of a cardiac arrest in Los Angeles at 54. As recently as this week, Luhrmann, the film's star Austin Butler, the Elvis team, and the Presleys attended an event hosted by Warner Bros to celebrate Elvis' 88th birthday. Then, they all appeared at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, where Butler won Best Actor – Drama for playing the King. "Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," Luhrmann wrote Jan. 13 on Instagram. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.
'Married at First Sight': Mack and Domynique Reveal the Biggest Challenge in Their Marriage (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight's Mackinley "Mack" and Domynique had their fair share of challenges when it came to their marriage. Ahead of Wednesday's episode of the Lifetime marriage experiment show, Mack and Domynique opened up to PopCulture.com about the biggest challenges of marrying a stranger at first sight – and what they would do differently if they could do it all over again.
Kevin Costner's Wife Is a Talented Entrepreneur—Here's What We Know
Kevin Costner has done it all. The actor, film director, producer and musician has been dominating the Hollywood scene since the '80s, appearing in popular films like Field of Dreams, The Bodyguard, Draft Day and Wyatt Earp. And now, Costner is showing no signs of slowing down, thanks in part to his memorable role as John Dutton in Yellowstone. But unlike his dazzling career, the actor's romantic life has remained out of the spotlight. So, we're curious to know: Who is Kevin Costner's wife? Keep scrolling for details.
Lisa Marie Presley Said She Was 'So Happy' at Golden Globes 2 Days Before Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley made her final public appearance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards Tuesday, just days before she suffered a possible cardiac arrest and died at the age of 54 on Thursday. The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley was accompanied by mother Priscilla Presley to Tuesday's award ceremony, where they cheered on Austin Butler, who won best actor in a drama for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann biopic of the same name.
'Yellowstone': Rip Actor Cole Hauser Looks Suave With Wife at Golden Globes
Cole Hauser was looking dapper as ever as he hit the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday night. The Yellowstone star stepped out at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California for the annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the best in film and American television, alongside his wife Cynthia Daniel.
Kevin Costner Reacts to His 'Yellowstone' Golden Globes Win After Regina Hall Jokes About His Absence
Kevin Costner may not have been able to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in person due to flooding near his California home, but the Yellowstone actor had nothing but appreciation to show after winning best actor in a TV drama during Tuesday's ceremony. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign...
'Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reportedly Won't Return to 'GMA3' Amid Romance
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly have a slim chance of returning to GMA3 after being pulled from the air following news of their affair being made public. Multiple sources told Page Six Friday that while neither of the ABC personalities has been "terminated yet," it's unlikely either returns to their morning show slot.
The Conners Reveals Roseanne Almost Wound Up With [Spoiler] — Plus, Bobo Returns for a Rematch With Dan
The death of a beloved teacher brought old classmates together during Wednesday’s episode of The Conners. Among them was William H. Macy’s Smitty Cusamano, who introduced himself to Darlene and Becky as the man who could have been their father. Confused? Allow us to explain…. After he left Lanford, Smitty went on to build a considerable fortune in the pool supply business. But back in the day, he was just like Dan — another blue collar kid with a crush on Roseanne. He even took Roseanne to homecoming, only to be humiliated when she went home with Dan. Fifty years later, Smitty...
Dog the Bounty Hunter's Granddaughter Has Surgery After Accident
One of the younger members of the Dog the Bounty Hunter family is currently healing up. Titular star Duane "Dog" Chapman's daughter Lyssa Chapman, better known as "Baby Lyssa" on the A&E series, shared a photo of her daughter Madalynn Galanti in a hospital bed with a cast on her arm. Chapman posted the photo to social media and gave her followers an update about her daughter Galanti's condition after undergoing surgery due to a painful accident. "Yesterday Mady had a accident at a gym and she needed a surgery to fix her elbow," she wrote in the Instagram post. "I want to thank the staff kapiolanimedctr for being such rockstar Doctors, Nurses and staff. (Even the parking attendant went out of his way to help me) once again, I'm amazed by this hospital staff.
