Baz Luhrmann, who has developed a close relationship with the Presley family during the production and promotion of his hit Warner Bros biopic Elvis, shared a tribute on Friday to Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday of a cardiac arrest in Los Angeles at 54. As recently as this week, Luhrmann, the film's star Austin Butler, the Elvis team, and the Presleys attended an event hosted by Warner Bros to celebrate Elvis' 88th birthday. Then, they all appeared at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, where Butler won Best Actor – Drama for playing the King. "Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," Luhrmann wrote Jan. 13 on Instagram. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO