Tom Wolf’s time as Pa. governor is almost over. Here’s what he’ll be remembered for.
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Gov. Tom Wolf began and ended his eight years in the state’s top job with the same mantra: He was not a conventional politician. Talk to his allies and opponents, and that reputation rings true in at least one way: The Democrat...
Allentown man charged with helping defraud Pa. Turnpike out of $1M in tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A man from Allentown is accused of scheming to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Sergio Jara, 37, along with Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey, was indicted on Jan. 4 by a federal grand jury, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. According...
NJ law permits certain birth control without prescription
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Certain kinds of birth control will no longer require a prescription in New Jersey under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed. Self-administered hormonal contraceptives like the pill, patch and ring won’t require a prescription from a health care provider under the measure.
Pa. Commonwealth Court opinion calls impeachment articles against DA Larry Krasner legally insufficient
Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Thursday that the state House’s decision to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” the city’s top prosecutor.
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Living up to pledge to govern in a bipartisan fashion, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is nominating a former Republican state senator who chaired the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee for the last nine years to serve as his Revenue secretary. Shapiro announced on Thursday he has asked longtime Lehigh County...
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
Zito: Pennsylvania Democrats upended as House speaker flips to independent
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Come January in Harrisburg, there are two constants: The annual Farm Show will be better than it was the year before — it always is — and swearing-in for the new two-year legislative session is guaranteed to be packed with drama. Tuesday was no...
Pa Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax, heads to State House
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax. Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35), the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, brought Senate Bill 35 to the Senate Transportation Committee, which was approved Monday. Now it has passed the Pennsylvania Senate 29-19 and will head to […]
Penn State Alum Nick Miller Becomes Youngest Pennsylvania State Senator In Over 100 Years
At 28 years old, Penn State graduate Nick Miller was sworn into the Pennsylvania State Senate on December 1, officially becoming the youngest person elected to the position in more than 123 years. His mother, Lehigh County Judge Michele Varricchio, delivered him the oath of office. Miller defeated Republican opponent...
Former Philadelphia Election Official, Republican Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s Nominee for Secretary of State
Former Republican Philadelphia election official Al Schmidt will be nominated by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania’s secretary of state position, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
How a Constitutional Amendment Gets on the Ballot in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would give voters say over expanding voter-identification requirements, curtailing a governor's regulatory authority and giving victims of child sexual abuse a new chance to sue perpetrators. ...
Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting. The bill introduced by Republican Representatives Thomas Kutz (Cumberland) and Torren Ecker (Adams/Cumberland) would create a constitutional amendment to require voter ID. The proposal would allow for photo and non-photo ID options as acceptable forms of voter ID. […]
After UPMC cuts pharmacy insurance options for some plans, independent drugstores worry about future
As the clock ticked past midnight into New Year’s Day this year, thousands of Pennsylvanians lost insurance coverage for prescriptions at their corner drugstores. On Jan. 1, UPMC Health Plan narrowed pharmacy coverage for individuals and employers who bought plans through the state-run health insurance exchange, known as Pennie. UPMC said it dropped roughly half of pharmacies from its Pennie network; the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association estimates the figure approaches 70%.
69 News at 6:00 - Man from the Poconos accused in four killings appears in court in Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, the man from Monroe County accused in the killings of four University of Idaho students, appeared in court today. This is likely the last time we will see Kohberger until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for June. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori tells what happened today in the courtroom.
Whitehall Twp. commissioners pass vote of no-confidence in mayor after harassment lawsuit settled
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Township commissioners passed a vote of "no confidence" in the township's mayor. Four board members voted in favor of it Tuesday night. One voted against it, and one voted "present." The vote follows a $140,000 settlement Whitehall Township reached with three women who accused Mayor...
This Pa. county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
County commissioners ordered the recount under pressure from activists associated with an election conspiracy group and against the advice of the local election director.
What Shapiro's transition team and cabinet picks say about how he will govern
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is set to be sworn in on Jan. 17. Since his election, he has been assembling the team of people who will be part of his administration.
