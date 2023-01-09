ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was marked under control around 9:15 p.m. […]
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGN TV

The record breaking late 1970s and early 1980s

The late 70s and early 80s winters were record breaking for Chicago. I recall a period from late December 1976 through February 1977 the temperature failed to get above freezing, and some of those days didn’t get above zero. Could you provide some stats for that time frame?. Rick,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old carjacked 12 people in less than 7 hours, Chicago police say

Chicago — A 16-year-old boy carjacked 12 drivers in less than seven hours on August 20, Chicago police said today as they announced charges against the juvenile. Police officers arrested the boy Thursday. According to a Chicago police media statement, he is one of the offenders who:. carjacked a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Dean’s Weekender: MLK House Party Celebration, Maysa and more

Check out Dean’s Weekender for the latest events coming to Chicago this weekend. Chicago’s own Deon Cole hosts the MLK House Party celebration at the Horeshoe Casino in Hammond. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center

SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGN TV

Friday Forecast: Temps in low 30s with light snow

Friday: Cloudy & breezy, light snow chance for all ..plus lake effect snow (lake effect is mainly for NW IN but possible at times in Chicago &south), N 10-15 G25. 31. Friday night: Partly cloudy, clearing out, N 5-10 G15. 24. Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center. Saturday:...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Worker dies after building collapses in Bronzeville

CHICAGO — A worker died Thursday after a building collapsed in Bronzeville. Chicago fire responded with a still-and-box alarm to the building in the 700 block of East Oakwood. Half of the building was occupied at the time of the incident, but residents were able to vacate the property. The other half of the building, which was being worked on, is where emergency crews rescued a worker who was reportedly 3-5 feet under debris.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

As Good as Gold – Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois

Kristin Vesely – President and Adoption Coordinator. Liz Abel – Foster home and Foster Team Volunteer. In May we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and will be having our Gala returning after being off from Covid. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, live auction, silent auction, sit down dinner.
ADDISON, IL
