CHICAGO — A worker died Thursday after a building collapsed in Bronzeville. Chicago fire responded with a still-and-box alarm to the building in the 700 block of East Oakwood. Half of the building was occupied at the time of the incident, but residents were able to vacate the property. The other half of the building, which was being worked on, is where emergency crews rescued a worker who was reportedly 3-5 feet under debris.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO