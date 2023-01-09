Read full article on original website
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was marked under control around 9:15 p.m. […]
Balloon release held for homeless man shot to death in East Chicago
No one is in custody.
$16M to be split among family of women who died in sweltering Rogers Park apartments
It was May 14, 2022, when three women were found unresponsive at the James Sneider Apartments. Temperatures in the building reached above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. In the apartment of one woman, the temperature was 103 degrees.
The record breaking late 1970s and early 1980s
The late 70s and early 80s winters were record breaking for Chicago. I recall a period from late December 1976 through February 1977 the temperature failed to get above freezing, and some of those days didn’t get above zero. Could you provide some stats for that time frame?. Rick,...
16-year-old carjacked 12 people in less than 7 hours, Chicago police say
Chicago — A 16-year-old boy carjacked 12 drivers in less than seven hours on August 20, Chicago police said today as they announced charges against the juvenile. Police officers arrested the boy Thursday. According to a Chicago police media statement, he is one of the offenders who:. carjacked a...
Dean’s Weekender: MLK House Party Celebration, Maysa and more
Check out Dean’s Weekender for the latest events coming to Chicago this weekend. Chicago’s own Deon Cole hosts the MLK House Party celebration at the Horeshoe Casino in Hammond. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll...
45-year-old man found shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man was shot to death in a Back of the Yards. Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was discovered laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of the face in the near 45th and Paulina at about 1:40 a.m.
Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County
An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
4 postal workers robbed in 2 weeks across Chicago sparks concern
A reward of up to $50,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Chicago Mom Enters Roblox to Tell Daughter to Defrost Lasagna
One Chicago mom has gone viral after entering the world of Roblox just to tell her daughter to defrost the lasagna. Now known as Lasagna Mom, Chariel Watson joins us now along with her daughter Miracle Golden.
Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center
Friday Forecast: Temps in low 30s with light snow
Friday: Cloudy & breezy, light snow chance for all ..plus lake effect snow (lake effect is mainly for NW IN but possible at times in Chicago &south), N 10-15 G25. 31. Friday night: Partly cloudy, clearing out, N 5-10 G15. 24. Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center. Saturday:...
Lori Lightfoot's campaign investigated for trying to recruit Chicago public school students to help her win
CHICAGO — An explosive revelation is shaking up an already competitive mayor’s race here after incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s campaign sent an email to Chicago public school teachers — in a system she oversees — asking them to recruit students to volunteer on her campaign for school credit.
Man charged with murder after cousin found dead in wheelbarrow in Lake County
WADSWORTH, Ill. — A 27-year-old man is charged with murder after his cousin was found dead in a wheelbarrow in Lake County. Quentin V. Harvell faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Monica T. Green. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wellbeing call around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 13100 […]
Lane Tech High School evacuated after small amount of mercury found in bathroom, CPS says
CPS said they are working with a hazardous materials response team to assess the situation.
Worker dies after building collapses in Bronzeville
CHICAGO — A worker died Thursday after a building collapsed in Bronzeville. Chicago fire responded with a still-and-box alarm to the building in the 700 block of East Oakwood. Half of the building was occupied at the time of the incident, but residents were able to vacate the property. The other half of the building, which was being worked on, is where emergency crews rescued a worker who was reportedly 3-5 feet under debris.
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
Chicago police: 1 killed in hit-and-run on West Side
A 33-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
As Good as Gold – Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois
Kristin Vesely – President and Adoption Coordinator. Liz Abel – Foster home and Foster Team Volunteer. In May we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and will be having our Gala returning after being off from Covid. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, live auction, silent auction, sit down dinner.
