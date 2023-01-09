Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA Mayor Bass says reducing homelessness is tied to supporting local businessesAkhil A PillaiLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
Maudit 2.0 film festival introduces unique, off-the-beaten path cinema to the West side
With an emphasis on showcasing lesser-known and unique films, Santa Monica’s 4th annual Film Maudit 2.0 festival kicked off this week at the Highways Performance Space on 18th Street, just off Colorado Avenue. This year’s festival, which opened on Thursday Jan. 12 and will run through Feb. 11, features...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Limited storm damage as sunny skies return to Santa Monica
As the sun begins to peek out from behind the clouds that have blanketed the city for the last few days, Santa Monica seems to be emerging from the recent spate of storms relatively unscathed. Recent storms have poured a tremendous amount of water on the state, especially in central...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Proud to be a scout
I am currently working towards finishing my eagle scout rank and should be completed within the next few weeks. Through my time in scouts I have been provided with life long skills that will continue to help and guide me through my future. Many scout troops in the area have been losing members at a fast rate. Mostly due to Covid, the scout troops in the area are struggling and with some having to dissolve.
Santa Monica Daily Press
LA County declares a homeless emergency
Homelessness was top of mind for many voters in the November elections and new local leaders are coming out swinging on the issue, with the recently-elected mayors of the Cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach both declaring the crisis an emergency since being sworn in less than a month ago.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Men’s Volleyball Hosts First All-Time Alumni Day and Match Jan. 13
Santa Monica College (SMC) Volleyball is hosting its first-ever All-Time Alumni Day & Match at which all players and coaches from past years will be present. Guests include legendary/U.S. Olympian athletes and coaches Butch May, Ernie Suwara, Dave DeGroot, Gary Sato, Jim & Rick McLaughlin, Pat Powers, Randy Stoklos, and Ed Spaw, to name a few! Event sponsored by the SMC Foundation.
Santa Monica Daily Press
After accusations of undercounting, county officials make changes for the 2023 homeless count
With the annual homeless count on the horizon, county officials have announced plans to revise the system for measuring homelessness in Los Angeles County after critics of last year’s results said the system produced obviously inaccurate results. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced an “array of updates”...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Covid outlook remains optimistic, but City Council urges more boosters, vaccinations
Despite over 90 percent of the Santa Monica population having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination, the City Council urges everyone to continue having booster shots, since only 34 percent of Santa Monica residents have received one since September of last year. “It’s really important for maintaining our immunity,” said...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Two applicants to fill Rent Control Board vacancy
When the Santa Monica Rent Control Board (RCB) fills a vacancy this week, it will have replaced four of its five members going into the new year. Three Commissioners were replaced during the last election cycle and a fourth has left the board after winning an election to the City Council.
