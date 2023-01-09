ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Limited storm damage as sunny skies return to Santa Monica

As the sun begins to peek out from behind the clouds that have blanketed the city for the last few days, Santa Monica seems to be emerging from the recent spate of storms relatively unscathed. Recent storms have poured a tremendous amount of water on the state, especially in central...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Proud to be a scout

I am currently working towards finishing my eagle scout rank and should be completed within the next few weeks. Through my time in scouts I have been provided with life long skills that will continue to help and guide me through my future. Many scout troops in the area have been losing members at a fast rate. Mostly due to Covid, the scout troops in the area are struggling and with some having to dissolve.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

LA County declares a homeless emergency

Homelessness was top of mind for many voters in the November elections and new local leaders are coming out swinging on the issue, with the recently-elected mayors of the Cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach both declaring the crisis an emergency since being sworn in less than a month ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Men’s Volleyball Hosts First All-Time Alumni Day and Match Jan. 13

Santa Monica College (SMC) Volleyball is hosting its first-ever All-Time Alumni Day & Match at which all players and coaches from past years will be present. Guests include legendary/U.S. Olympian athletes and coaches Butch May, Ernie Suwara, Dave DeGroot, Gary Sato, Jim & Rick McLaughlin, Pat Powers, Randy Stoklos, and Ed Spaw, to name a few! Event sponsored by the SMC Foundation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

After accusations of undercounting, county officials make changes for the 2023 homeless count

With the annual homeless count on the horizon, county officials have announced plans to revise the system for measuring homelessness in Los Angeles County after critics of last year’s results said the system produced obviously inaccurate results. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced an “array of updates”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Two applicants to fill Rent Control Board vacancy

When the Santa Monica Rent Control Board (RCB) fills a vacancy this week, it will have replaced four of its five members going into the new year. Three Commissioners were replaced during the last election cycle and a fourth has left the board after winning an election to the City Council.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy