Four former N.C. high school football players compete in the CFB National Championship

Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Texas High School Football Players Sent To Hospital After Coach Made Them Do 400 Pushups In An Hour
We all know there are psychotic high school football coaches out there that will treat players like t-total dawg sh*t, just because they’re only focused on wins and losses, and not their players on a personal level. And we all know that in the state of Texas… football is...
Saint Augustine's football coach, athletic director David Bowser 'steps down'
Raleigh, N.C. — Saint Augustine's head football coach and athletic director David Bowser has "decided to step down" the school announced Wednesday in a press release. Bowser had a 2-15 record the last two seasons as SAU's football coach. The school will immediately begin a search for Bowser's replacement while defensive coordinator Stephen Tate becomes the interim head coach.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Kellum receives honor from peers
The North Carolina Football Coaches Association has chosen former Southside coach DeWayne Kellum to receive its highest honor at a banquet next month. The Association gave Kellum honorary membership, which puts him in the company of the state’s football coaching legends. “Being an honorary member of the state football...
WRAL
Future of online sports betting in NC gets new twist
A big win for your team could mean a big payday for you. WRAL Investigates how legal online sports betting in North Carolina could be changing in a major way. A big win for your team could mean a big payday for you. WRAL Investigates how legal online sports betting in North Carolina could be changing in a major way.
kiss951.com
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
Lottery games with the best chance of winning!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot grows again to a staggering $1.3 billion. Your odds of winning: not as large at 1 in 302 million. Here are ways to boost your odds. Play other games. There are several games with much better odds you can play in North...
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
SELMA, ALA. — Rescuers raced Friday to find survivors in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. Authorities described widespread destruction...
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, ALA. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Local Men Win Cash 5 Jackpot, Split the Total
RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
power98fm.com
These Are The Top 25 Highest Rated Community Colleges In North Carolina
With the cost of college soaring, high school seniors and those looking to go back to school have tough decisions to make. In many circumstances, it doesn’t make sense to go to a 4-year University. Whether you are looking to take a more specialized career path or just knock out some credits before transferring over to another institution to finish your degree. Regardless of your motivation community college is a great option and one that many people choose to pursue. Additionally, community colleges are cheaper than even in-state schools and have 100% admission rates. This makes them accessible to more prospective students. But which school should you go to? There are many community colleges in North Carolina. Some of your decision may depend on the field you’d like to study. There is also a discrepancy in cost between different schools. Location of course also is an important factor as students at community colleges do not live on campus. That’s why Niche created its Community College Rankings. Keep reading to see the top 25 highest-rated community colleges in North Carolina.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Here’s how big your payday would be in NC for winning the $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mega Millions winner in North Carolina on Tuesday night could take home nearly $600 million in cash, lottery officials say. Education Lottery officials say a winner from the state could choose to collect the $1.1 billion — the third-largest jackpot in the history of the game — as an annuity […]
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From North Carolina
North Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from North Carolina!
Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier
Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
Strong winds tear roof off building in Durham, power outages linger in NC
DURHAM, N.C. — A metal roof was ripped off a 50-year-old building Thursday night in Durham as severe storms with damaging winds rolled through the Triangle. The roof was tangled in power lines in Durham near North Lasalle Street, where heavy winds tore the roof from a building that had been in Durham for nearly 50 years.
rvbusiness.com
Many Willing to Shell Out Big Bucks at N. Carolina RV Show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV’s flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state’s largest RV show, according to a report by WFMY, the CBS affiliate in Greensboro, N.C. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off...
rhinotimes.com
Nothing Traditional About NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell
The tradition with the North Carolina state treasurer is that people only hear from them every four years, when they are running for election. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, doesn’t hold with that tradition. Folwell spent most of...
