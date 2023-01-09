Everybody loves a good villain story. Whether it’s Travis Bickle in Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver, or the zany cast of characters in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, audiences have always flocked to plots centered around the worst of the worst. The exact draw behind these stories is up for debate, but perhaps the most common theory is that people are naturally curious about notions they don’t understand. They are obsessed with glancing into the minds of those they deem lesser, an almost demented form of escapism that allows them to say – “well, at least I’m not that.” The third episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch‘s second season plays on this fascination, but takes an alternative, and quite frankly, more engaging route in its execution.

2 DAYS AGO