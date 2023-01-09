Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Personally Offered Ke Huy Quan to Join the MCU
Ke Huy Quan is back with a vengeance. The actor once made a big splash in films like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom but was unable to truly land a role for many years. Now, the actor returned to theaters with a stunning performance in Everything Everywhere all at Once, which just recently won him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.
3-for-3: Three Comic Book Arcs We’d Love to See Adapted in ‘Black Panther 3’
Though she says it will be a while before it hits the screen, Black Panther star Letitia Wright’s assertion that a third installment in the franchise is “already in the works” has us thinking about the future! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left a lot of paths to be explored in the future and some characters being introduced in other properties make for some interesting speculation about what stories Ryan Coogler may have in mind for Black Panther 3. Here are a few that we’d like to see on the big screen.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Names Trio of Directors, Announces Cast
As production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos prepares to get going, the studio has revealed the talent in front of and behind the camera of the streaming series. Head writer and executive producer Jack Schaeffer will serve as one of three directors of the series joining Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg. Monteiro is coming off of her work on the hit series Wednesday while Goldberg worked on Netflix’s Resident Evil series and Peacock’s A Friend of the Family.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Matt Murdock Gets a New Funko
Spider-Man: No Way Home was a major release back in 2020, as it not only brought back one of Marvel’s most iconic characters to the silver screen but also acted as a gateway into the multiverse storyline of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe saga. Yet, the film managed to be so much more than that with some great performances from the MCU characters and those that made their grand return from past entries of the many iterations this franchise has seen.
REVIEW: ‘The Bad Batch’ Matures With Deliciously Complex Third Episode
Everybody loves a good villain story. Whether it’s Travis Bickle in Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver, or the zany cast of characters in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, audiences have always flocked to plots centered around the worst of the worst. The exact draw behind these stories is up for debate, but perhaps the most common theory is that people are naturally curious about notions they don’t understand. They are obsessed with glancing into the minds of those they deem lesser, an almost demented form of escapism that allows them to say – “well, at least I’m not that.” The third episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch‘s second season plays on this fascination, but takes an alternative, and quite frankly, more engaging route in its execution.
New Episodes of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Heading to Disney+
Disney+ has become the suprising stand out streaming service of the last year, but mostly for being the one that doesn’t go out of its way of canceling every show it releases or just outright taking content off the site. Now, they are kicking off 2023 strong by announcing that brand new episodes of Hamster and Gretel as well as Phineas and Ferb are on the way to Disney+.
Matt Reeves Provides Update on ‘The Batman’ Sequel Script
The landscape of Warner’s DC films has been in major upheaval since James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as co-CEOs to oversee the newly formed DC Studios. Various projects, including Wonder Woman 3 and a sequel to Black Adam, have been scrapped in favor of a fresh start for the new executive creative team. One project that has remained on the slate following these changes, however, is the upcoming sequel to The Batman. It’s confirmed that the Matt Reeves-directed 2022 film will be the first in a new saga overseen by the filmmaker which will exist in a universe that will apparently be separate from whatever creative direction Gunn and Safran lead at DC Studios.
Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Christine Brown Writing a Tell-All Book? Clues, Details
Spilling the Sister Wives tea? Now that Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown are no longer in relationships with Kody Brown, fans are wondering whether the TLC stars will be writing a tell-all in the coming months. Keep scrolling to see why fans want a Janelle and Christine tell-all book.
Danai Gurira “Gently Allude” a ‘Okoye’ Disney+ Spinoff May Be In Development
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year, discussions started instantly on what the future of this franchise will look like. One avenue set up from the film is following Okoye on her journey as a Midnight Angel after her dismissal from the Dora Milaje. It has been hinted at in May of 2021 that an Okoye-based project was in the works, but no one hypothetically involved had commented up until this point.
Urinetown: The Musical review – less serious satire than gleeful homage powered by charm and chops
Urinetown, the 2001 three-time Tony award winning musical by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, knows it’s a tough sell. It’s an all-singing, all-dancing world where a terrible drought has outlawed private toilets and a public health act forbids public urination. A private company operates the town’s only public amenities, charging exorbitant rates for the privilege to do one’s business. If the people can’t pay to pee, they’re killed by the police, who call it “being sent to Urinetown”. Citizens don’t know their fate if they fail to comply, though we find it out in the first scene.
