WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw Police Officers working as SROs in town schools
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A new face will now be regularly walking the halls of C.F. Pope Elementary School in Burgaw. As school resumed from the holiday break on Monday, a Burgaw Police Officer transitioned into a role as the school’s school resource officer. Typically, the schools fall...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Students sent home from three Pender County schools following water main break
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A water main break in part of Pender County has impacted the days of three Topsail schools. The broken pipe took place around 9:00 a.m., impacting Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School, and Topsail High School. Topsail Annandale Elementary and Topsail Middle School began...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy places second in shooting competition
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy recently showed off his shooting skills in a competition. The Air Force 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section hosted an excellence-in-competition pistol match at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base late last year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GLOW Academy grads earn $1.7M in scholarships
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first graduating class of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW) will walk across the stage with a huge achievement. The first senior class of the all-girls school has earned $1.7 million in scholarships. The school, which opened back in 2016, has at least...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Schools release mobile app allowing bus location tracking
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Parents of Columbus County School students will soon be able to track their child’s school bus in real-time. Columbus County Schools has contracted with Here Comes the Bus to enhance the safety and comfort of students that use the bus to travel to and from school.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southeastern Community College awarded $150,000 grant supporting minority males
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Southeastern Community College has been awarded a $150,160 Minority Male Grant from the NC Community College System. The grant will concentrate effort on recruitment and access for minority males in Columbus County. The Jumpstart to Success project will focus on improving the pipeline to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Letter details departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning new details on the departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director, Ed Conrow. Conrow was terminated on October 13th. A dismissal letter dated that day says, “there have been multiple occurrences when Conrow has been out of the office on leave...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest substance abuse treatment facility set to open in February
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Those in need of substance abuse treatment in the Cape Fear Region will soon have a place to get the care they need. New Hanover County Commissioners approved Monday a lease agreement with the operator of The Healing Place of New Hanover County. Contractors were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Chief discusses 2022 crime numbers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, last year, the port city saw its lowest violent crime numbers in 13 years. Williams presented the numbers to Wilmington City Council on Monday and says while it was mostly good news, 2022 did have some challenges. “It...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County and City of Wilmington leaders discuss opioid settlement funding plans
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County and City of Wilmington leaders discussing the opioid crisis and how it plans to use the. more than $18 million dollars in settlement funds they will receive over the next 18 years. “I mean we have such a group of experts...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United to host “Fresh Chance Friday” for local residents
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This free event, hosted by Port City United is called “Fresh Chance Friday” and will be held at the MLK center in Wilmington from 2-5pm on January 27th. The goal is to help people in need of employment and those who may...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested following alleged Whiteville shooting Thursday afternoon
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following an alleged shooting incident in Whiteville. Whiteville Police Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of MLK Jr. Ave. and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call. The Officers arrested Brice Pridgen who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers needed for Saturday trash cleanup along Wilmington railroad tracks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you set a New Year’s resolution to volunteer more in 2023, you have your chance this weekend. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful are holding a trash cleanup event Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints two UNCW grads as District Court Judges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two former UNCW Seahawks are soaring to new heights. Governor Roy Cooper has announced two UNCW grads as judicial appointments to District Courts across the state. “These appointees bring years of knowledge and experience to the bench,” Governor Cooper said. “I’m thankful for their willingness...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW’s Ecotone Magazine receiving $10,000 NEA Grant
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the sixth time, the nationally-recognized Ecotone Magazine, a semiannual literary magazine produced at UNCW, is receiving funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The $10,000 grant will go towards increased payments to the magazine’s contributors and visiting artists’ talks and readings.
