epicstream.com
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
Complex
Explosive ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Promises ‘New Dynasty’ Led by Jonathan Majors’ Kang
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s latest trailer is bombastic and revealing, promising the birth of “a new dynasty” inevitably led by Kang the Conqueror. The compelling, here-to-stay über-villain played by Jonathan Majors opens the fresh glimpse from Marvel Studios with a voiceover. “You have a daughter—but you’ve lost a lot of time, like me. We could help each other with that,” he tells Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, who was snapped-slash-blipped by Thanos while young Cassie grew five years older.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Synopsis Confirms Bill Murray's Role
Not only is Bill Murray joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's playing one of the most obscure characters in the entire Marvel stable. Ahead of the release of the final trailer for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, an official press release from the outfit confirmed the rumors of who Murray's playing. When the Peyton Reed flick enters theaters next month, the Ghostbusters alumnus will, in fact, be playing Krylar—or if we're being officially official, Lord Krylar.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill and His Ex-girlfriend Gina Carano Are in the Same Boat; All They Need Is an ‘Opportunity’
2022 has been a heartbreaking year for Henry Cavill and his fans. The actor was approved for the next Superman film, but after plenty of ups and downs, DCU finally dropped him. Moreover, he left his signature Netflix series, The Witcher, and was replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Well, the British...
Captain America 4 leak might give us a hint about the new Avengers
Captain America: New World Order will be a pivotal film for the Multiverse Saga because Captain America is one of the undisputed leaders of the Avengers, regardless of whether Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wears the shield. We expect to learn far more about the state of the Avengers in the upcoming sequel, which is due out May 3rd, 2024.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
murphysmultiverse.com
Kumail Nanjiani Addresses Status of ‘Eternals’ Sequel
Marvel Studios’ Eternals went through 7000 years’ worth of MCU history and explored the mysterious beings’ journey on the planet. It further elaborated on the origin of the Celestials and ended with the Eternals preventing the emergence of Tiamut. However, their plan didn’t go exactly as they thought it would. After the emergence was sabotaged, Arishem the judge abducted the earthly Eternals, to evaluate their memories in order to judge humankind on Earth.
ABC News
Marvel drops new 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer: Watch here
Marvel Studios released a new trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Monday night. The latest look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest offering -- which kicks off Phase 5 when it debuts in theaters Feb. 17 -- dropped during the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN. According to...
calfkicker.com
Reporter trolls Gina Carano after it’s revealed her Western made only $800 at the box office
Gina Carano was once a promising rising star in the Star Wars universe but that all came to a grinding half after she made inflammatory posts on instragram and refused to back down from her opinions. That’s how Carano found herself without an agent, without a Star Wars spin-off series...
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze. McGregor recently shared a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opponents preparing to sue if the trailer proves to be a red herring
Thanks to a potentially groundbreaking legal ruling made after two disgruntled Ana de Armas fans sued over her appearance in Yesterday being falsely advertised, studios will have to be extra careful when cobbling together trailers, because they can now be subject to a lawsuit if there proves to be too many red herrings. Kevin Feige is no doubt quaking in his boots, then, especially when Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters already have their doubts over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Netflix viewers' jaws on the floor after watching 'wild' psychological thriller Acrimony
The latest psychological thriller to Netflix is flooring viewers worldwide. Although the film - written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry - was first released in 2018, Netflix has given it a much-needed revival and fans are going 'wild' for it. Check out the trailer below:. The Netflix synopsis for...
ComicBook
Spider-Man Fan Art Transforms Man of Steel’s Michael Shannon Into Green Goblin for the MCU
Marvel Studios has been busy fleshing out The Multiverse Saga for the past few years and fans have already gotten to see some of the madness that ensued. Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home have all acted as sort of an introduction to multiversal storytelling with the latter really utilizing the plot device in a unique way. During the events of No Way Home, Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell that makes people forget that he's the wall crawling menace. But things go quickly haywire, and villains from all over the multiverse and past Spider-Man movies start popping up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of those villains just so happened to be the Green Goblin from the Sam Raimi / Tobey Maguire trilogy. Due to the fact that this Green Goblin wasn't from the main MCU, fans have been wondering if another actor could play the iconic villain, and now one fan has created a new design showing how Man of Steel's Michael Shannon could look as the character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is already teasing the Avengers’ return as the MCU’s Disney Plus plans threaten to descend into chaos
Well, here’s a situation to sort the optimists out there from the pessimists. On the one hand, the hype train for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has well and truly pulled out of the station. Not only do we have the brand-new trailer, but the incoming threequel is already teasing its ties to the return of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in 2024’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. On the other hand, 2023 could be a lot leaner for Marvel content than we anticipated as the studio’s Disney Plus plans may be hit by massive delays.
