Buffalo, NY

BRTV | Fashion in Buffalo: Novi Paluch

Located on Allen Street, Sasmita Batik is owned and operated by Novi Paluch. Originally from Jakarta, Indonesia, Paluch’s home country is heavily incorporated into her store and designs which are created in Buffalo and made in Indonesia. There she employs a dozen people and routinely works with disabled, elderly, and homeless individuals. In fact, 10% of profit from store sales are sent back to Indonesia to help fund homeless children’s education.
Get Ready for ‘Unbillievable The Movie’

Unbillievable The Movie is touted as “…the most Buffalo-centric film since Buffalo 66.” Greg. The film is directed by J. Garrett Vorreuter and Scott Rubin (who edited National Lampoon for 10 years), written by Rubin, and produced by Rubin, Vorreuter, and Gregory Lamberson. Not only have all...
Construction Watch: New West Side Bazaar

Work continues on West Side Bazaar’s future home at 1432 Niagara Street while its current location remains closed after a September 20 fire. The bazaar isa small business incubator offering food and unique products from a diverse group of cultures and ethnicities. The new building will provide the Bazaar...
Tour Italy with Dave Cosentino, Owner of Trattoria Aroma on Bryant

Since 1999, Dave Cosentino, owner of Buffalo’s Trattoria Aroma on Bryant, located at 307 Bryant St., has hosted over 200 guests on his energizing tours of Italy. You don’t have to travel far to get the taste of Italy in Buffalo. The restaurant specializes in crafting hand-made pasta and other classic Italian dishes daily. It also has one of WNY’s largest Italian wine lists.
C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery Provides Emerging Artists With Rent-Free Studio Space via Residency Program

On Friday, January 13 the C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery will feature the second cohort of artists from their residency program at 403 Main Street, Suite 105. Since the gallery opened its doors back in April 2022, local emerging artists have been welcome to participate in a residency program, which provides creatives with complimentary studio space, programming and networking opportunities to help grow their art careers.
