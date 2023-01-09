Located on Allen Street, Sasmita Batik is owned and operated by Novi Paluch. Originally from Jakarta, Indonesia, Paluch’s home country is heavily incorporated into her store and designs which are created in Buffalo and made in Indonesia. There she employs a dozen people and routinely works with disabled, elderly, and homeless individuals. In fact, 10% of profit from store sales are sent back to Indonesia to help fund homeless children’s education.

