Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Personally Offered Ke Huy Quan to Join the MCU
Ke Huy Quan is back with a vengeance. The actor once made a big splash in films like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom but was unable to truly land a role for many years. Now, the actor returned to theaters with a stunning performance in Everything Everywhere all at Once, which just recently won him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.
Ryan Reynolds Teases a Collision of Icons in ‘Wolverine and Deadpool’
The third installment of the Deadpool franchise is quickly becoming one of Marvel Studios most anticipated projects if not one the most talked about. Since star Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman was coming out of retirement from the character of Logan to co-star in the untitled film, the project has been in the news fairly consistently. While there are plenty of theories about what the plot of the film will include (and what the title might be!) little is known about the film which goes into production in the Fall of 2023 and plenty of questions about how the very R-rated Deadpool will fit in the very PG-13 MCU.
‘Quantumania’ Producer Teases an “Epic Sci-Fi War” in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Sequel
Ant-Man is about to wrap up its trilogy in style with the arrival of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film will seemingly move away from the more light-hearted direction the franchise took to include some of its darkest moments, especially going by its trailers. IIn...
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Matt Murdock Gets a New Funko
Spider-Man: No Way Home was a major release back in 2020, as it not only brought back one of Marvel’s most iconic characters to the silver screen but also acted as a gateway into the multiverse storyline of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe saga. Yet, the film managed to be so much more than that with some great performances from the MCU characters and those that made their grand return from past entries of the many iterations this franchise has seen.
3-for-3: Three Comic Book Arcs We’d Love to See Adapted in ‘Black Panther 3’
Though she says it will be a while before it hits the screen, Black Panther star Letitia Wright’s assertion that a third installment in the franchise is “already in the works” has us thinking about the future! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left a lot of paths to be explored in the future and some characters being introduced in other properties make for some interesting speculation about what stories Ryan Coogler may have in mind for Black Panther 3. Here are a few that we’d like to see on the big screen.
Danai Gurira “Gently Allude” a ‘Okoye’ Disney+ Spinoff May Be In Development
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year, discussions started instantly on what the future of this franchise will look like. One avenue set up from the film is following Okoye on her journey as a Midnight Angel after her dismissal from the Dora Milaje. It has been hinted at in May of 2021 that an Okoye-based project was in the works, but no one hypothetically involved had commented up until this point.
Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe Award for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Role
Angela Bassett has won a Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Gloden Globe for her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is her second Golden Globe victory after winning the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It. Other nominees in the category this year included:
New Episodes of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Heading to Disney+
Disney+ has become the suprising stand out streaming service of the last year, but mostly for being the one that doesn’t go out of its way of canceling every show it releases or just outright taking content off the site. Now, they are kicking off 2023 strong by announcing that brand new episodes of Hamster and Gretel as well as Phineas and Ferb are on the way to Disney+.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Wins Best Animated Picture at Golden Globes
Inu-Oh Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. This adaptation of Pinocchio comes after Disney had its own version of the classic children’s fantasy novel released this year by director Robert Zemeckis. The Disney+ exclusive film starring Tom Hanks was critically panned and labeled as a poor recreation of Disney’s 1940 animated film.
REVIEW: ‘The Bad Batch’ Matures With Deliciously Complex Third Episode
Everybody loves a good villain story. Whether it’s Travis Bickle in Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver, or the zany cast of characters in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, audiences have always flocked to plots centered around the worst of the worst. The exact draw behind these stories is up for debate, but perhaps the most common theory is that people are naturally curious about notions they don’t understand. They are obsessed with glancing into the minds of those they deem lesser, an almost demented form of escapism that allows them to say – “well, at least I’m not that.” The third episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch‘s second season plays on this fascination, but takes an alternative, and quite frankly, more engaging route in its execution.
‘RRR’ Star is Waiting for His Marvel Role
Being in a Marvel movie is all the rage even as the franchise enters a brand new phase of uncertainty. That statement isn’t just for those in Hollywood, as we saw an influx of more international stars joining the franchises, such as The Marvels including Park Seo-joon, Eternals‘ diverse cast, and Ms. Marvel including some Bollywood cameos. The franchise is going international and it seems actor NTR Jr., who recently had a breakout role internationally with RRR, is just “waiting for it to happen” as well.
Letita Wright Teases ‘Black Panther 3’ Being “In the Works”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released last year in theaters and wrapped up Marvel Studios’ 2022 in style. Disney generally ended the year strong with its latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release and the return of Avatar. During the Golden Globes Pre-Show, Variety got a chance to ask Letitia Wright if she might have a hint at what’s in the future. In it, she may have revealed that Black Panther 3 may already be planned.
Giancarlo Esposito is Ready to Roll into the MCU
It’s not a surprise that Giancarlo Esposito became one of the “top actors” that fans want to see joining the big Marvel family because of his excellent performance in shows such as Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian, to the point that the actor himself it’s interested in receiving that Disney money but not in the way that MCU fans think.
Pedro Pascal is Down to Become a Marvel Hero
Marvel Studios remains a hot commodity for actors, especially as they are busy preparing for the next era of projects that lead into the new duo of Avengers films. Marvel Studios has not only been casting new talent in the industry but also saw a pivot to include already well-established actors such as Mahershala Ali leading a Blade film; whenever it gets the cameras rolling. Now, it seems that Pedro Pascal is also excited to potentially join the franchise.
