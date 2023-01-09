When the Masterpiece Hall builds at Fifth and Washington Streets, it can give Winona a generous gift by preserving an open view of the Winona Public Library. Approaching the Winona Public Library from the west on Fifth Street today, you see why the building’s on the National Register of Historic Places. The Roman dome, the beautiful Bedford stone exterior, and the two delicately arched windows rise in a clear view. The length of the building shows off the color of the stone, and a side view of the front entrance hints at something special ahead — the historic entrance of Minnesota’s oldest active library building, Georgian marble columns, ornate oak doors, a frieze that’s invited the public into the “WINONA FREE PVBLIC LIBRARY” since 1899 — all framed grandly by large arched windows.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO