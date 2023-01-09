ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Power knocked out for nearly 900 in Burien Monday morning

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
Seattle City Light is reporting that a power outage has knocked out electricity to 876 customers in Burien on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 as of 8:10 a.m.

The outage map indicates that the affected area is from 1st Ave South east to around 12th Ave South, and from S. 136th Street on the south up to S. 116th Street on the north.

City Light said the cause is tree/vegetation, likely due to wind.

Estimated restoration time is 3 p.m.

Several other outages occurred in the Tukwila area as well.

Seattle, WA
