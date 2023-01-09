Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
winonapost.com
Save the western view of the Winona Public Library
When the Masterpiece Hall builds at Fifth and Washington Streets, it can give Winona a generous gift by preserving an open view of the Winona Public Library. Approaching the Winona Public Library from the west on Fifth Street today, you see why the building’s on the National Register of Historic Places. The Roman dome, the beautiful Bedford stone exterior, and the two delicately arched windows rise in a clear view. The length of the building shows off the color of the stone, and a side view of the front entrance hints at something special ahead — the historic entrance of Minnesota’s oldest active library building, Georgian marble columns, ornate oak doors, a frieze that’s invited the public into the “WINONA FREE PVBLIC LIBRARY” since 1899 — all framed grandly by large arched windows.
winonapost.com
Winona’s Gilmer takes 4th at major XC skiing invite
Competing against 140 cross-country skiers from across the state, Winona Senior High School (WSHS) student Anna Gilmer took fourth place in the girls’ varsity classic-style race at the Mesabi East Invitational in Biwabik, Minn., last Saturday. Gilmer’s performance led the Winona girls’ Nordic ski team — a cooperative of WSHS and Cotter High School athletes — to 12th place overall out of 57 teams. The Winona boys took 16th out of 56.
winonapost.com
Kennebeck, Beverly J.
Beverly J. Kennebeck, 66, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. She was born July 27, 1956, to Loren and Delores (Klonecki) Helwig. She attended school in Arcadia and graduated in 1974. Bev was united in marriage to Robert...
winonapost.com
Editor’s Notes: Mechanically challenged
I’m not very handy. I’m more of a creative type — a “words person.” I’d be happy to diagram a sentence for you or critique your essay, but don’t ask me to fix the plumbing. People sometimes expect men to know these sorts of things, though.
winonapost.com
Police blotter
• At 2:33 p.m. deputies arrested a 17-year-old Stockton girl on potential charges of disorderly conduct after deputies received a report of the teenager allegedly being disruptive during her court hearing via Zoom in Stockton. According to the report, the teenager allegedly pounded on walls, yelled, and screamed during her court hearing.
winonapost.com
Forum with local elected officials Jan. 14
The League of Women Voters — Winona, Project FINE, and the Winona County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee are pleased to invite you to the 2023 Elected Official Outreach Event on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. at the Winona County History Center’s Wanek Hall. All are invited...
winonapost.com
New members join Winona council
The new year brings new tidings, and the Winona City Council isn’t an exception. Two new council members, Jeff Hyma and Jerome Christenson, joined the big table at city hall, bringing new perspectives and ideas to the city’s issues. During their first City Council meeting, Hyma and Christenson got a taste of what their new positions entail, and provided some commentary on what’s to come.
winonapost.com
Winona approves new seniority pay system
Winona city staff will see a base pay increase for 2023 after the Winona City Council voted last Monday for a scheduled pay increase for this year and the next two years. With the increase, city officials are also looking to change the city’s seniority pay system, potentially affecting city taxes in the future.
winonapost.com
Winona School Board approves $94M ask
Voters will decide this spring whether to approve $94 million in facilities projects at Winona Area Public Schools that would raise taxes by $247 a year on a $200,000 home. The School Board decided last Thursday to pursue a facilities referendum that aims to remodel some classrooms, make additions to elementary schools, and add a new gym at the high school, among other projects. The referendum will take place on April 11.
winonapost.com
County approves feedlot expansions
Two dairy feedlot expansions — including one just under the animal unit cap — sailed through Winona County hearings and were unanimously approved this winter. Some county officials raised concerns about the potential environmental impacts of the larger feedlot expansion before ultimately voting in favor of it. Last...
winonapost.com
What is PAC money?
“In a time of turbulence and change, it is more true than ever that knowledge is power.” These words once spoken by John F. Kennedy sparked questions in my mind. Is knowledge power? When there is turbulence and change, is knowledge more important than ever? Reflecting on these words, I decided to expand my knowledge of the last election. During elections, you hear a lot about PAC money. I wondered what exactly is PAC money? I decided to do some investigating.
Comments / 0