Hunting, fishing license renewal change in effect
Holders of hunting and fishing licenses are reminded that licenses no longer expire at the end of February, as in the past, but expire on the date they were issued in 2022. The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission last year approved the new 365-day license format.
TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. Man arrested following...
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!
The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
Tree falls on ambulance during storms
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home. Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home. Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan’s …. Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Abe. 33 tornadoes reported nationwide. TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A...
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged.
Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
How balloon releases impact the environment
JACKSON, Tenn. — Littering can look different in several ways, and can impact the environment and even the wildlife, which are crucial to our future and way of living. Balloon releases are often held to remember the life of someone or to celebrate a success, but when we release those balloons into the sky, it has a direct affect on the environment.
TDEC to accept applications for tire environmental grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment Conservation (TDEC) will accept applications beginning Monday, Jan. 16 for grants from the state's Tire Environmental Act Program (TEAP). According to a release, the grants are to fund projects that create or expand uses for waste tires. Such projects include tire...
East Tennessee storms bring down trees across area, including one on top of Sevier Co. school bus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
Where to expect snow in Middle Tennessee Friday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Flurries and light snow showers continue across Middle Tennessee through tonight. Not everyone will see them. As the northwest flow of our wind continues, and a weak disturbance continues to move through, more snow showers or at least flurries will continue off and on for this afternoon and evening. It will not be snowing everywhere at all times, but don’t be surprised to see several rounds of this light snow continue to move through.
2023 Bonnaroo lineup released
The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
School board sends resolutions to state legislators over new law
JACKSON, Tenn. — This spring, a single test could determine if your third grader goes on to fourth grade or is held back. That’s according to a new law that goes into effect this school year. The new law requires third graders that don’t score proficient or higher...
