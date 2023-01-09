ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan defender unsure of draft decision after saying he was returning

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Michigan football learned on Monday it will keep Blake Corum but lose Mike Morris and Luke Schoonmaker for the 2023 season.

The Wolverines believed they would keep starting defensive lineman Kris Jenkins for the 2023 season, too, but according to Pete Thamel — Jenkins is now unsure.

On Dec. 29, Jenkins told 247Sports he would be back with Michigan for the 2023 season. Jenkins told the Michigan Insider he would “for sure” be back with the maize and blue.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Jenkins told. “For sure.”

“I wasn’t about to make it a surprise. I was flattered so many people were asking. But there’s more I want to do. I still want to develop. Still want to grow. And I love this place. I mean, shoot. Why not?”

Now that Jenkins is a possible top-100 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, it appears he is weighing his options more.

The deadline to make a decision is Jan. 16 so we should have word on what multiple Michigan players will be doing within the coming days.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Browns who disappointed in an underwhelming 2022 campaign

With the Cleveland Browns ending their season with a record of 7-10, it goes without saying that some players didn’t live up to expectations. Some had minor expectations others were counted on to play major roles that they fell short of. Some players were expected to take steps forward after showing flashes last season and things didn’t come together as the team hoped.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

