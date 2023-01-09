Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
Ohio student died after suffering 'cardiac arrest activity' at school, school says
A southern Ohio school district is mourning the death of 17-year-old Blaze Jacobs, who died Monday after experiencing cardiac arrest during class. "Blaze was a very large part of our school community," Western Brown High School Principal Heather Cooper wrote in a Monday letter to district families. Screenshots of the note have been shared by several community members on social media.
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Damar Hamlin going home from hospital after cardiac arrest incident
Damar Hamlin is headed home! The Bills announced Wednesday that the 24-year-old safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals last Monday night, has been discharged from the hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health Facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” The Bills added a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD, who is a critical care physician and the...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
theScore
NFL Playoff Power Rankings: How do the remaining teams stack up?
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. San Francisco 49ers (13-4) It may seem odd to have a team led by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy sitting in the top spot heading into the playoffs, but the 49ers are just that good. Outside of the quarterback position, this is the best roster in football. And San Francisco has maintained its success no matter who's under center, with Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo each seeing five starts amid a 10-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Forget the seeding - this is the team to beat in the NFC.
theScore
Wild Card Weekend betting: Where does value lie in the AFC?
Like the NFC, the AFC half of Wild Card Weekend has three rematches from the regular season. However, there's very little to take away from the previous matchups because of various quarterback injuries from either the past or upcoming games. We'd expect the spreads and totals to be bet into...
theScore
Schultz: 6 candidates who should be front-runners for open GM jobs
TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz breaks down the resumes of the six hottest general manager candidates. Currently, Arizona and Tennessee have openings for a GM. The 49ers director of player personnel is among the most respected people in NFL circles. Beyond the football side of things, Carthon's considered one of the premier relationship-builders in the business.
theScore
Tua ruled out for wild-card battle vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa still hasn't been cleared to resume football activities. The signal-caller entered concussion protocol Dec. 26 after suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25.
theScore
Lamar out for wild-card game vs. Bengals; Huntley questionable
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially out of Sunday's wild-card showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday. Jackson, who missed the final five games of the regular season, suggested that he'd be unable to play in a tweet Thursday. "I'm still in...
theScore
Ravens-Bengals player props: A sea of under options for SNF
We've had fun all season long with the NFL's version of "Must See TV" Thursdays. We've tried to keep things light by using the famous Thursday night appointment television show "Seinfeld" to help with our look at the prop markets and get us in the right state of mind. While the playoffs are more serious for the players, we should remember that it's still just any other game for bettors, and there are still lessons to be taken from Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer.
theScore
Lamar says knee still unstable: 'Wish I could be out there with my guys'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted Thursday that his knee "remains unstable" as he works his way back from a Grade 2 PCL sprain that's forced him to miss the last five games. "I'm still in good spirits as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery," he said....
theScore
Dolphins-Bills player props: Biting on Josh Allen, spotting TD value
We've had fun all season long with the NFL's version of "Must See TV" Thursdays. We've tried to keep things light, using the famous TV show "Seinfeld" to help with our look at the prop markets and get us in the right state of mind. While the playoffs mean it's more serious for the players, we should be reminded that it's still just any other game for bettors, and there are still lessons to be taken from Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer.
theScore
Wild Card Weekend storylines: 1 key question for every AFC playoff clash
The NFL playoffs have arrived. The Chiefs and Eagles get to rest this weekend while 12 teams battle Saturday through Monday in the wild-card round. Here's one storyline to watch in each of the AFC matchups. (All times listed are Eastern. Click to read our breakdown of the NFC games.)
theScore
Giants-Vikings player props: Putting players under the microscope
We've had fun all season long with the NFL's version of "Must See TV" Thursdays. We've tried to keep things light, using the famous TV show "Seinfeld" to help with our look at the prop markets and get us in the right state of mind. While the playoffs mean it's more serious for the players, we should be reminded that it's still just any other game for bettors, and there are still lessons to be taken from Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer.
theScore
AP All-Pro teams: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous selections
Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years. The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.
Comments / 0