ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pair of Dodgers Prospects Getting Early NL Rookie of the Year Love

By Noah Camras
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHBBb_0k8mGby700

The Dodgers are sure to have a ton of candidates for the award.

The Dodgers are headed towards a youth movement this season. It's possible that we see more than six young guys get a chance to make an impact on next year's squad, and show the Dodgers what they have in store for the future. Because of that, the Dodgers should have their fair share of candidates to win the Rookie of the Year Award this season.

MLB.com polled front office executives to get their thoughts on who would take home the awards this season, and two Dodger prospects — 3B/OF Miguel Vargas and RHP Bobby Miller — received votes.

Dodger fans are very familiar with Vargas, who spent some time in the Majors last season (but not enough to prevent him from winning the ROY Award this season).

Vargas went eight-for-47 last year with one home run and eight runs batted in. He did get hotter towards the end of the year, and even earned a spot on the postseason roster. He didn't get into a game in the NLDS, but he'll surely play a much bigger role for the team this season. As of right now, there's a chance he's even in the Opening Day lineup.

As for Miller, Dodger fans haven't seen him in the big leagues yet, but he's sure to make an impact at some point in 2023. The hard-throwing righty had a 4.73 ERA across Double-A and Triple-A last season, but did strike out an impressive 145 batters in 112.1 innings. He'll start the year in Triple-A again, but will hope to quickly improve on his path to the major leagues.

The 23-year-old was the Dodgers' first-round pick in 2020 — and the team has very high hopes for him becoming the next ace of the team. He'll likely come out of the bullpen next season, but that'll just be a taste of what he can do in the future for LA.

The Dodgers haven't won a Rookie of the Year Award since 2016 and 2017, when Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger won in consecutive seasons. Will we have our next wave of winners starting in 2023? There's definitely a good chance considering how much playing time they're expected to get.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Padres interested in 400 HR Club member

The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
NBC Sports

Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns

Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bruce Bochy, Nolan Ryan Connection

Last month after making an appearance at a local children’s hospital, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy took another tour of Globe Life Field. At one point, he came across an area devoted to Rangers legend Nolan Ryan. As part of the display is a list of every player that Ryan struck out in his 27-season Major League career. Bochy found his name. Ryan struck him out twice.
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy