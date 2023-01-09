Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
Higher oil prices in 2022 have not fed through into more exploration, according to a new high impact drilling report from Westwood Global Energy Group, which noted that high impact well numbers in 2023 look to be in line with 2020-2022, “with 75-85 high impact wells currently expected to complete in the year”.
rigzone.com
Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
Upstream oil and gas got its mojo back in 2022. Record cash flows restored confidence and repaired balance sheets. For many, there is excitement about the year ahead. — Upstream oil and gas got its mojo back in 2022. Record cash flows restored confidence and repaired balance sheets. For many, there is excitement about the year ahead.
rigzone.com
Five Major Energy And Resources Trends To Look Out For In 2023
The year ahead carries many trends that should be closely watched and Wood Mackenzie has listed the 5 most important ones for energy and natural resources. — The year ahead carries a multitude of trends that should be closely watched and analyst company Wood Mackenzie has listed five of the most important ones for energy and natural resources.
rigzone.com
Low-Carbon Investments To Rise By $60 Billion In 2023
Spending on low-carbon projects will increase by $60Bn this year, led by wind and a rise in funding for hydrogen and CCUS, Rystad Energy said. Spending on low-carbon projects will increase by $60 billion this year, 10% higher than 2022, led by wind developments and a rise in funding for hydrogen and CCUS, Rystad Energy research shows.
rigzone.com
Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
Shell has noted five trends in its 2023 energy sector outlook related to energy security, economics, and transition to low-carbon sources. Supermajor Shell has noted five trends in its 2023 energy sector outlook related to energy security, economics, and transition to low-carbon sources. Shell said in its energy outlook for...
rigzone.com
Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
There is now short-term upside of $5-10 per barrel in the oil price, with more to follow in the second half of the year. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that speculative positioning now reflects an overly bearish viewpoint in their opinion.
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
rigzone.com
Serica's Tailwind Buy To Launch It Among Top Ten UK Producers
British oil and gas exploration and production company Serica Energy is eyeing a new growth phase with the acquisition of Tailwind Energy Investments. — A British independent oil and gas exploration and production company, Serica Energy, is eyeing a new growth phase with the acquisition of Tailwind Energy Investments from Tailwind Energy Holdings. The acquisition was agreed upon in December 2022, with Serica now taking the steps needed to reap benefits from the acquisition.
rigzone.com
BP Starts Construction Of New Utility-Scale Solar Project In Ohio
BP has begun construction on the 134MWdc Arche Solar project in Fulton County, Ohio, helping support the global transition to lower carbon energy. — Supermajor BP has begun construction on the 134MWdc Arche Solar project in Fulton County, Ohio, helping support the global transition to lower carbon energy. Arche...
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies Launches 18th Biogas Production Unit
TotalEnergies has launched its 18th biogas production unit in France, which will be the largest in the country with a maximum capacity of 160 GWh. — French supermajor TotalEnergies has launched its eighteenth biogas production unit in France, which will be the largest in the country with a maximum capacity of 160 GWh.
rigzone.com
Perenco Installs Another Self-Elevating Platform Off DR Congo
Perenco's unit in DR Congo, Perenco Rep, has installed another self-elevating platform system on the Mibalé Field. Perenco has installed its eleventh self-elevating platform system, with a new unit installed by its Congo unit, Perenco Rep. The company installed the system on the Mibalé Field, offshore DRC. The...
rigzone.com
Aker BP Extends Drilling Alliance With Noble, Odfjell, Halliburton
Aker BP has extended its drilling and wells alliance agreements with Noble Corporation, Odfjell Drilling, and Halliburton. — Aker BP has extended its drilling and wells alliance agreements with Noble Corporation, Odfjell Drilling, and Halliburton. Through the last five years, the Jack-up Rig Alliance and the Semi Rig Alliance...
rigzone.com
Analyst Flags Freeport LNG Delay Risk
Recent announcements suggesting extensive personnel training requirements and pending regulatory restart approval suggests a risk of a delay to late February at least, if not later, for Freeport LNG, Rystad Energy has warned. “Freeport holds the key to improving near-term LNG supply in the Atlantic,” Kaushal Ramesh, Rystad’s senior analyst...
rigzone.com
Strohm Bags Second Jumpers Contract With ExxonMobil
Strohm has seen more success with its 'Jumper on Demand' model after securing a second contract with ExxonMobil. — Strohm is reaping the rewards of its unique 'Jumper on Demand' program as it nets a second contract with ExxonMobil. Under the new deal, Strohm will supply more than 24 of its jumpers for the Uaru field development situated offshore Guyana, in the Americas.
rigzone.com
Snam Buys Stake In Algeria-Italy Pipeline From Eni
Snam bought 49.9pct of equity interest held by Eni in companies operating two groups of international gas pipelines connecting Algeria to Italy. — Snam has wrapped up the acquisition of 49.9 percent of the equity interest directly and indirectly held by Eni in companies operating two groups of international gas pipelines connecting Algeria to Italy.
rigzone.com
Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
Once seen as misguided and unworkable, the US-conceived price cap on Russian crude oil exports is showing signs of success — for now — since it was implemented late last year. Moscow’s budget deficit widened to a record amid the slump in prices, with Russian grades falling faster...
rigzone.com
Kellas Midstream Brings In New CEO
Independent energy infrastructure company Kellas Midstream has appointed Nathan Morgan as its CEO starting in February 2023. — Independent energy infrastructure company Kellas Midstream has appointed Nathan Morgan as its CEO starting in February 2023. Morgan brings more than 20 years of energy industry experience and in-depth knowledge applicable...
rigzone.com
African Upstream Revival And 26 Drilling Campaigns Set For 2023
It is expected that 2023 will see an upstream revival in Africa and the launch of several multi-well drilling campaigns across the southern and western parts of the continent. It is expected that 2023 will seean upstream revival in Africa and the launch of several multi-well drilling campaigns across the southern and western parts of the continent.
rigzone.com
TechnipFMC Wins Dvalin North Subsea Deal From Wintershall Dea
TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant EPCI contract by oil and gas company Wintershall Dea for its Dvalin North project. — Engineering company TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract by oil and gas company Wintershall Dea for its Dvalin North project. TechnipFMC said...
rigzone.com
DNV Hired As Advisor On Hydrogen Conversion Of Diesel Rigs
DNV was engaged by Ocyan for the qualification process of a system injecting hydrogen as an additive in the ICE of drilling rigs to reduce diesel consumption and GHG emissions. — Global independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV was engaged by Ocyan as independent third party in the qualification process of a system injecting hydrogen as an additive in the internal combustion engines of drilling rigs to reduce diesel consumption and GHG emissions from drilling.
Comments / 0