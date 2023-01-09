ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1,500 coats already donated

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
TRIAD — The 2023 Give A Kid A Coat campaign collected more than 1,500 donated coats on its first day.

The kickoff on Friday included live events at three A Cleaner World sites, in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.

triad-city-beat.com

Ask and you shall receive: BuyNothing groups flip capitalism on its head, encouragee giving, receiving for free

Featured photo: My favorite thing I’ve received from the BuyNothing group is this stockpot. (photo by Sam LeBlanc) My pot used to runneth over. Until a few years ago, I used to try to make baked spaghetti in a small, 2-quart-sized pot. I would cram the noodles, the sauce, the meat all in there, hoping that there would be enough space for me to stir everything together. There wasn’t. Thus, I never made my favorite winter dish until a kind stranger gifted me their shiny, Emeril Lagasse, 6-quart, stainless-steel saucepot for free. And all I had to do was ask.
GREENSBORO, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County community frustrated by litter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
WCNC

NC mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned

CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
CARY, NC
WXII 12

Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day A Holiday For Some But Not All

In the private sector most people will be expected to be at work on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. However, in the public sector it is a federal, North Carolina, Greensboro, Guilford County and Guilford County Schools holiday. Since the City of Greensboro takes Martin Luther King...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile shot in Winston-Salem on Lambeth Street, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was shot in a car in Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 4:30 p.m., Winston-Salem officers were sent to a shooting 3500 block of Lambeth Street. Shortly after the call was dispatched, a juvenile who had been shot arrived at a hospital […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Family releases statement after death of mom, sons on US 109 in Davidson County; ‘My world will not ever be the same’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the loss of their loved ones in a Piedmont Triad crash. On Friday night, Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, of Lexington, was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods initiative

A ground-breaking ceremony in Winston Salem as launched construction on the Choice Neighborhoods initiative, a project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city with the highest identified need. In 2019, the City of Winston-Salem was awarded a $30 million Choice Neighborhood implementation grant from the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
country1037fm.com

The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think

Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
