Tippecanoe County, IN

WOWO News

Indiana GOP plan to ‘reinvent’ high school

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career...
warricknews.com

Chief justice touts Indiana courts as engines of economic development

A continuing commitment to innovation and serving Hoosiers is making Indiana’s judiciary stronger than ever. That’s the message Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivered Wednesday in her ninth annual “State of the Judiciary” address to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate, and executive and judicial branch officials, assembled at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
WRBI Radio

House committee chaired by local lawmaker passes Guard-related bill

Statehouse — The Indiana House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), unanimously passed legislation to streamline the disciplinary process for Indiana National Guardsman on Wednesday. The vote was 12-0 to send the bill to the full House for consideration.
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
WOWO News

Indiana House Republicans propose fines for hospitals with high fees

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Upset with what they say is the excessive cost of health care in Indiana, House Republicans want to levy fines against hospitals that charge more than 260% of what Medicare reimburses for services. House Bill 1004 would impose fines for excessive prices that could...
witzamfm.com

Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.

Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all.  But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
95.3 MNC

Lawmakers discuss, debate potential new Indiana laws, budget

The legislative session gaveled in on Monday for lawmakers to discuss and debate potential new laws for the state of Indiana. The biggest discussion of this session was how Indiana leaders will spend your tax money over the next two years. Lawmakers will spend the next four months hammering out a budget that will likely center around three main tenants.
Current Publishing

New turn signal law is in effect

A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
wrtv.com

Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
