Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
One of the Indiana Senate Republicans' top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
indianacapitalchronicle.com
County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule
Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an order adopted late last week. It was a victory for the voting rights groups that filed a complaint in July. The dispute hinged on the mass voter registration drives often...
WOWO News
Indiana GOP plan to ‘reinvent’ high school
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career...
wdrb.com
Indiana governor pushing for 40% starting pay increase for state troopers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants a roughly 40% starting pay increase for state troopers. Right now, troopers make $51,000 a year after graduating from the academy, and $56,000 in their second year of being a trooper. But Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing a starting wage of $70,000. If...
warricknews.com
Chief justice touts Indiana courts as engines of economic development
A continuing commitment to innovation and serving Hoosiers is making Indiana’s judiciary stronger than ever. That’s the message Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivered Wednesday in her ninth annual “State of the Judiciary” address to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate, and executive and judicial branch officials, assembled at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
WRBI Radio
House committee chaired by local lawmaker passes Guard-related bill
Statehouse — The Indiana House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), unanimously passed legislation to streamline the disciplinary process for Indiana National Guardsman on Wednesday. The vote was 12-0 to send the bill to the full House for consideration.
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
WOWO News
Indiana House Republicans propose fines for hospitals with high fees
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Upset with what they say is the excessive cost of health care in Indiana, House Republicans want to levy fines against hospitals that charge more than 260% of what Medicare reimburses for services. House Bill 1004 would impose fines for excessive prices that could...
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill lays the groundwork for the federal legalization of marijuana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed Indiana statehouse bill could lay the groundwork for business development if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. According to an Indiana lawmaker, the Hoosier state is one of just 12 states with no cannabis allowance. House Bill 1039 would not legalize marijuana in...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all. But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WLFI.com
Delphi homicide trial will stay in Carroll County, jury from outside county
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Special Judge Fran Gull heard arguments regarding four motions involving the double homicide case of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. The judge ruled that the jury will be selected from outside Carroll County, but Richard Allen will be on trial in Carroll County. Defense attorneys...
95.3 MNC
Lawmakers discuss, debate potential new Indiana laws, budget
The legislative session gaveled in on Monday for lawmakers to discuss and debate potential new laws for the state of Indiana. The biggest discussion of this session was how Indiana leaders will spend your tax money over the next two years. Lawmakers will spend the next four months hammering out a budget that will likely center around three main tenants.
Statehouse bill draws concern from animal advocacy groups
A bill filed in both the Indiana house and the senate allowing pet stores to buy and sell cats and dogs from USDA breeders, would also stop local communities from banning the retail sale of pets.
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
wrtv.com
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
wrtv.com
Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Over 300 current and former military members came to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to advocate for policies that will improve their quality of life. At the top of that list is to no longer pay income taxes on military income. "We have lots of reservists and Guard...
WIBC.com
House Bill 1143 wants to make “Hoosier” official, and the origins settled
Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, has filed House Bill 1143 to establish “The Hoosier State” as Indiana’s official nickname. Prescott’s bill affirms that Harry Hoosier is the namesake of the state. Harry Hoosier was born into slavery before becoming a Methodist minister in the 1770s. Prescott...
wdrb.com
'Won't be another statistic' | 90 Indiana women graduate while incarcerated to prepare for post-release
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana women are getting training while behind bars to help them after they're released from prison. It's part of Governor Eric Holcomb's "Next Level Jobs" initiative and nearly 100 women graduated on Wednesday. This was in partnership with Ivy Tech, which is helping them get jobs...
