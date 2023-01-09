ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization

Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice

The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father

Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander

It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
One Tree Hill Fans Are Thrilled Over Jana Kramer's Appearance On Chicago Fire

It's safe to say that there are virtually no TV viewers out there who watch just one show only. With that being said, you're bound to see some of your favorite actors from previous series pop up now and again on new shows that are currently on your watchlist. It may be someone joining the cast permanently or showing up as a guest star, which would make it more of a significant event. Fans of Jana Kramer got to experience a moment like this, as she recently graced the screen in NBC's "Chicago Fire."
Who Is Shelly Miscavige? The 2023 Golden Globes Most Brutal Dig Explained

The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone. Many of 2022's greatest pop culture hits received recognition throughout the show, but the biggest draw of the night for many was hearing various entertainment personalities talk on stage. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, livening up the proceedings with humorous anecdotes and lighthearted pokes at the film and TV industry. But while most of Carmichael's jokes throughout the show landed without a hitch, there was one particularly edgy bit that ended up shocking both attendees and viewers of the awards show.
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo

In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Shrinking Before

Created by "Ted Lasso" fan-favorite Brett Goldstein, writer-producer Bill Lawrence, and comedy veteran Jason Segel, the new Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" has a concept that's a breath of fresh air among contemporary comedies. There might be an overwhelming amount of sitcoms and other funny shows to choose from these days, but it's still hard to find such a quality gem. With an ensemble cast and an original premise, however, "Shrinking" definitely has a chance of becoming a modern hit.
Season 2 Is Where The Bear Truly Starts According To Christopher Storer

Season 1 of summer's sizzling new binge-worthy drama "The Bear" instantly thrilled critics and audiences. Starring "Shameless" breakout actor Jeremy Allen White in another dysfunctional Chicago misadventure, "The Bear" cooked up a rare perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Creator Christopher Storer chefs up one of the year's best and unmissable hits with his pristine direction and unforgettable, anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Finally Got The Jet Moment They've Been Waiting For

"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has put the beloved Behavioral Analysis Unit of FBI profilers back on TV screens, and the new series is making fans feel like they never really left — almost. While the show inherits most of the staples from the original "Criminal Minds," including its continuity, most of its cast members, its storylines, and so on, there's quite a few things that have been changed in the revival. For one thing, longtime main character Spencer Reid is absent, as is Matt Simmons. The show also trades in the original's case-of-the-week format for one extended case storyline. However, for many diehard "Criminal Minds" fans, one of the most glaring omissions in the new series is the team's lack of a private jet.
Whatever Happened To Skinny Pete From Breaking Bad?

Although AMC's massive hit series, "Breaking Bad," certainly hits the notes of a crime drama, it has so many more elements than tense action and dramatic twists. A lot of "Breaking Bad" takes place at Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) home, demonstrating how his life of crime eventually starts to twist and destroy his domestic life. Crucially, despite all the terrible things that happen in the show, it can also be really funny.
