Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Betty B. Binsley, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Betty B. Binsley, passed away at Summit Senior Village where she had been a resident since Oct. 2019. She was born in Hampstead, London England Dec. 10 1927, her parents were Samuel and Sara Binsley. During the World War II Blitz of London she...
Zoo New York Comes to the Library
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Because it may be too cold to walk around outside at the zoo, Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is bringing a bit of the zoo inside. This Saturday at 10 a.m., children ages 3-12 and their families can meet some creatures that live at Zoo New York by visiting the library.
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
Wilma M. Nelson, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Wilma M. Nelson, 86, affectionately known as “Wilmom” and “GW” to family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after suffering a stroke. Wilma was born on September 16, 1936...
Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service. Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27. According to Ganter, numerous changes...
Janice M. LaShomb, 78, formerly of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a time to be announced, in the springtime at St. Andrew’s Church with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, following the services.
Theodore W. “Ted” Micek, 77, formerly of Copenhagen
COPEHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Theodore W. “Ted” Micek, 77, formerly of Copenhagen, passed away on Monday morning, January 9, 2023, at his home in Troutville, VA. In keeping with Ted’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen at a later date. Contributions may be made in in memory of Theodore W. Micek to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mark A. Terwilliger, 67, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Mark A. Terwilliger, age 67, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 12:00PM with Rev. Robert Schirmer officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral services at the funeral home. Mark died Monday, January 9th, 2023, after battling with a number of health issues.
Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
Ogdensburg lifts boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory affected the 500-800 blocks Proctor Avenue, the 200 block of William Street, the 500-700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and the 200 block of Dearborne Street. It was prompted by water main repairs...
Robert J. Buffham, 66, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Buffham, age 65, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Canton, NY he was the son of the late James R. and Nancy H. (Burke) Buffham. Robert was an avid woodworker, coach, sportsman, outdoorsman, and nature lover. He was a loving...
State considers Potsdam for marijuana shop
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The state is considering a location in Potsdam for a retail shop to buy marijuana. Town of Potsdam Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Murray found out Monday morning from the state that the former Olympia Sports outlet at Sandstone Market, just off Route 11 near Walmart, is a potential location for a legal cannabis dispensary.
JCC offers academic ‘fresh start’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Need a fresh start? Jefferson Community College can give you one. Academically, at least. JCC education coordinator Zoey Smith says there’s still time to register for the spring semester. Classes start Monday, January 23. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This...
Wallace W. Lambie, 88, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Wallace W. Lambie, 88, died early Monday morning, January 9, 2023 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, where he was a resident since November. Wally was born on February 17, 1934 in Camden the son of the late Wallace Richmond and Grace A. (Dodge) Lambie.
ONNY Winter Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Featuring ONNY’s fabulous strings, this concert includes the brilliant Divertimento in D major, K. 136 by Mozart, Mahler’s beautiful “Adagietto” from his Symphony No. 5 in C# Minor, Jessie Montgomery’s dazzling composition, Strum (2006; Rev.2012), John Rutter’s beautiful Suite for Strings (1971) based on English folk melodies, and Elgar’s lush Serenade in E minor, Op. 20. Our distinguished Concertmaster for 35 years, John Lindsey, performs “Winter” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.
Compo Pierce stays on Watertown council, could run for Mayor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sarah Compo Pierce says she’s decided to stay on Watertown’s city council and she’s considering a run for mayor this fall. “I’ve always been taught if you start something, finish it, and I felt that I owed it to the voters and people who supported me to finish my term,” she said.
MET HD Fedora - Streaming Live
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Live with two Encores at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall. Live - Saturday January 14 at 12:55 pm, Encores January 18, Wednesday, 1:00 and 6:30 pm. Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melody, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met’s new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today’s most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora’s confidante, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex, with Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera’s three distinctive settings—a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.
Former paper mill site could become new solar farm
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - The site of a former paper mill along the Black River could become part of New York’s push for renewable energy. The state’s Energy Research and Development Authority, NYSERDA, joined Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency officials at a Deferiet village meeting Wednesday night.
Some snow changing to rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
Lewis County home a total loss after fire
TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire heavily damaged a home in the Lewis County town of New Bremen late Tuesday morning. Volunteers from several departments were called to 9217 State Route 812 in the town of New Bremen. According to Croghan Fire Chief Steve Monnat, the...
