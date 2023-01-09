Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
Season 2 Is Where The Bear Truly Starts According To Christopher Storer
Season 1 of summer's sizzling new binge-worthy drama "The Bear" instantly thrilled critics and audiences. Starring "Shameless" breakout actor Jeremy Allen White in another dysfunctional Chicago misadventure, "The Bear" cooked up a rare perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Creator Christopher Storer chefs up one of the year's best and unmissable hits with his pristine direction and unforgettable, anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes.
The Last Of Us Star Anna Torv Details Her Intense Role As Tess On The Video Game-Turned-Series - Exclusive Interview
Although Anna Torv has already dealt with unexplainable scientific phenomena and complicated intricacies of the criminal brain with key roles in the hit shows "Fringe" and "Mindhunter," respectively, the actor has found herself on yet another wild head trip — this time with the new series "The Last of Us."
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Shrinking Before
Created by "Ted Lasso" fan-favorite Brett Goldstein, writer-producer Bill Lawrence, and comedy veteran Jason Segel, the new Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" has a concept that's a breath of fresh air among contemporary comedies. There might be an overwhelming amount of sitcoms and other funny shows to choose from these days, but it's still hard to find such a quality gem. With an ensemble cast and an original premise, however, "Shrinking" definitely has a chance of becoming a modern hit.
A Tulsa King Universe May Be On The Horizon
"Tulsa King" has added to Taylor Sheridan's winning streak at Paramount Network, and with his franchises getting high marks across the board ratings-wise, why stop there? There's plenty of potential for a possible further expansion of the material through a spin-off series. The series centers itself around the adventures of...
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Mike Wolfe Once Failed To Sell An Item, Autographed It, And Then Sold It To An American Pickers Fan
From a viewer's perspective, there's a lot to love about "American Pickers." From the comfort of your couch, you get to travel much of the United States, dig through piles upon piles of antiques, and learn about the items of yesteryear that were once commonplace but have since fallen into obscurity. It's like going on a road trip and antiquing without ever leaving home. On the other hand, for the folks on the show and behind the "American Pickers" store, Antique Archaeology, it's more than just an educational shopping spree through rural America.
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization
Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Twitter Mercilessly Roasts Gina Carano For Fumbling The Star Wars Bag As Her Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie Flops
For a while, it seemed that Gina Carano was set to have a long career as part of the "Star Wars" family. Her performance as Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian" received heaps of praise from fans and critics alike. There was even some talk of a Cara Dune spin-off series coming to Disney+ (per Collider). So, what happened?
Who Is Shelly Miscavige? The 2023 Golden Globes Most Brutal Dig Explained
The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone. Many of 2022's greatest pop culture hits received recognition throughout the show, but the biggest draw of the night for many was hearing various entertainment personalities talk on stage. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, livening up the proceedings with humorous anecdotes and lighthearted pokes at the film and TV industry. But while most of Carmichael's jokes throughout the show landed without a hitch, there was one particularly edgy bit that ended up shocking both attendees and viewers of the awards show.
Who Plays Jesse Erickson On Law & Order?
While "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has remained a staple of cable TV for decades now, the original "Law & Order" series that spawned it went off the air in 2010 before returning for its 21st season in February of 2022. That said, after the conclusion of Season 21,...
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Finally Got The Jet Moment They've Been Waiting For
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has put the beloved Behavioral Analysis Unit of FBI profilers back on TV screens, and the new series is making fans feel like they never really left — almost. While the show inherits most of the staples from the original "Criminal Minds," including its continuity, most of its cast members, its storylines, and so on, there's quite a few things that have been changed in the revival. For one thing, longtime main character Spencer Reid is absent, as is Matt Simmons. The show also trades in the original's case-of-the-week format for one extended case storyline. However, for many diehard "Criminal Minds" fans, one of the most glaring omissions in the new series is the team's lack of a private jet.
Tulsa King's Dana Delany Had To Overcome A Lifelong Fear Of Horses For Her Role As Margaret
The character of Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) on "Tulsa King" is a natural with horses, which is why it's so surprising that Delany has actually always hated horseback riding. What's doubly surprising is the fact that, despite her aversion to horses, Delany has been in a Western before. In 1993 she played the role of Josephine Marcus in the George P. Cosmatos film "Tombstone" alongside Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, and Sam Elliott. In 2019, when @EMTJen15 tweeted at Delany to ask if she had to learn how to ride side-saddle for "Tombstone," Delany responded saying that she had a stunt double for those scenes because she's "not a very good rider."
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Have Some Heated Words About Tara And Rebecca's Split
"Criminal Minds" profiler Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) hasn't had the best luck when it's come to romantic relationships. When Daryl Wright (Gale Harold), her first ex-husband, shows up in Season 14, we get plenty of flashbacks showing how their marriage issues started with his drug use. When he seeks her help, his current spouse reveals to Lewis that he still talks about her a lot, and the two finally make amends for the past.
Wrapping Servant Was An Emotional Experience For Star Nell Tiger Free
Fans of "Servant" had known the end was nigh for the Apple TV+ since before the third season even premiered. Ahead of the premiere for that season, Apple TV+ announced "Servant" Season 4 was coming, but it would also act as a closing chapter (per Deadline). "Servant" focuses on the...
Bryan Cranston Is Still Totally Down For A Malcolm In The Middle Revival
Just saying that the Wilkersons of "Malcolm in the Middle" represented the typical American family would be like calling "The Brady Bunch" modern and down to Earth. The series, which starred Frankie Muniz as the title character, gave us endless examples over seven seasons of how family dysfunction can be downright hilarious. Flash forward to today, it's hard now hard to think of Bryan Cranston, who played Malcolm's dad, Hal, without him wearing a black pork pie hat while sporting a bloodstained goatee. And despite "Breaking Bad" sending him towards mostly dramatic roles, he's recently expressed interest in stepping back into the fictional shoes of Hal.
The Cast Of NCIS: Los Angeles Once Played A Hilarious Fake Ad Prank On LL Cool J
Rapper, actor, and TV show host. Those are just some of the many hats worn by LL Cool J. And according to his cast members on "NCIS: Los Angeles," he's also a good sport. The music legend has been fighting crime as Special Agent Sam Hanna since the show first premiered in 2009. The Los Angeles installment of the "NCIS" franchise follows Hanna and his partner Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), as they go undercover and solve crimes for the Office of Special Projects. Of course, they're not the only people working for the office. Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah), Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), and Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) are just a few of Callen and Hanna's co-workers who investigate everything from arson attacks to missing artifacts.
The Only Two Acting Credits Under Robbie Knievel's Belt Are From Cop-Centric Shows
Say the words "daredevil motorcycle legend," and the first name to pop into your mind will doubtless be Evel Knievel — and the second name will most likely be his son, Robbie. Also performing under the moniker Kaptain Robbie Knievel, Robert Edward Knievel II passed away today, January 13, 2023, after losing his struggle with pancreatic cancer.
