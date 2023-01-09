SBLive Iowa Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings (Jan. 9)
By Chris Short
The top three spots remain the same in our all-class Top 25, but Class 3A Cedar Rapids Xavier had a big week to move into the top five. Two teams debut in the top 10 and five squads enter the rankings.
1. Waukee Northwest (10-0)
The top-ranked Wolves started the new year with three impressive wins over Ankeny Centennial, West Des Moines Dowling and Des Moines Lincoln.
2. Waukee (9-1)
The Warriors routed West Des Moines Valley and then traveled to Overland Park, Kan. Saturday and beat Blue Valley Northwest.
3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-0)
The Cougars came out of the holiday break blowing out Cedar Rapids Washington and Dubuque Hempstead by a combined 87 points.
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic (9-0)
The Saints move up three spots after beating two quality 4A teams -- Iowa City Liberty and ranked Iowa City West. In fact, Xavier (3A) is 6-0 against 4A competition.
5. Indianola (9-0)
The 4A Indians drop a spot but picked up three wins, including a pair of one-point victories over Dallas Center-Grimes and Johnston.
6. Sioux City East (10-0)
The undefeated 4A Black Raiders remain at No. 6 after they blew out Fort Dodge by 31 and Omaha Burke (Neb.) by 36.
7. Ankeny Centennial (7-2)
The 4A Jaguars fall two spots after losing to top-ranked Waukee Northwest by 14 and beating Southeast Polk by 30.
8. Dubuque Senior (9-0)
The 4A Rams continue to impress, moving up two spots. They won three games after the holiday break -- beating Dubuque Wahlert by 14, Cedar Rapids Jefferson by 31 and Wisconsin Dells by 63.
9. West Des Moines Valley (6-3)
The 4A Tigers split, beating Ankeny before getting hammered by No. 2 Waukee. They were without a starter and struggled offensively in the loss to Waukee.
10. Bondurant-Farrar (9-0)
The unbeaten 3A Bluejays are a threat to win the 3A state championship. They had a big win over ranked North Polk and Gilbert and move up five spots into the top 10.
11. North Linn (10-0)
The 1A Lynx won games by 99 and 40 last week.
12. Grand View Christian (9-0)
The 1A Thunder continue to roll, beating Perry by 50 and Treynor by 31 after the holiday break. They do own three wins over Class 4A competition. GVC faces a tough test Saturday with No. 14 Roland-Story.
13. Iowa City West (6-3)
The 4A Trojans fall out of the top 10. They blew out Burlington, but then lost a couple of heartbreakers to Cedar Rapids Xavier and rival Iowa City High.
14. Roland-Story (8-0)
The unbeaten 2A Norsemen are 4-0 against 3A competition. They opened the post-holiday break with blowout wins over 2As Iowa Falls-Alden and West Marshall, but they will be tested Saturday against No. 11 Grand View Christian
15. Sioux City Heelan (7-1)
The 3A Crusaders are riding a six-game win streak. Their only loss was to now unbeaten Sioux City East, which has climbed to #6, way back on Dec. 2.
16. Aplington-Parkersburg (9-0)
The unbeaten 2A Falcons move up four spots after three impressive victories, blowing out Union Community by 36, Dike-New Hartford by 29 and Van Meter by 35.
17. Central Lyon (7-0)
The 2A Lions won their only game last week, beating Rock Valley 59-42.
18. Pleasant Valley (6-3)
The 4A Spartans are coming together after a slow start, winning 5 of 6, including a pair of double digit victories last week. PV is back in the rankings after opening the season in the preseason top 10.
19. Council Bluffs Lincoln (6-2)
The 4A Lynx fall one spot after losing to 12-0 Bellevue West (Neb.).
20. Carroll Kuemper Catholic (10-1)
The 2A Knights have rolled to 10 straight wins after a season opening loss to crosstown rival 3A Carroll. Kuemper, which is 4-1 vs. 3A competition, moves up two spots into the top 20.
21. Dallas Center-Grimes (7-1)
The 4A Mustangs enter the rankings despite losing a game as they took top 5 Indianola to the wire before falling 46-45. They beat Norwalk earlier in the week.
22. Waterloo West (8-1)
The 4A Wahawks have quietly put together an impressive season, winning four straight. They beat Linn-Mar, Iowa City High and Charles City last week to debut in the rankings.
23. Williamsburg (6-1)
The 2A Raiders lost their first game of the season to 3A Xavier Catholic (now #4), but they haven’t lost since. The ‘Burg claimed victories over Solon and Mount Vernon last week.
24. Cedar Falls (4-3)
The 4A Tigers fall 11 spots after losing to Waterloo East before bouncing back with a victory over Linn-Mar last week.
25. Norwalk (6-3)
The 4A Warriors debut after a solid week. They did lose to newly ranked Dallas Center-Grimes by single digits, but earned impressive wins over previously ranked Ballard by 25 and Grinnell by 31.
