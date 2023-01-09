SBLive Iowa Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings (Jan. 9)

Bondurant-Farrar won at North Polk to stay undefeated and moves into the Top 10 of this week's rankings. (Daniel Jacobi)

By Chris Short

The top three spots remain the same in our all-class Top 25, but Class 3A Cedar Rapids Xavier had a big week to move into the top five. Two teams debut in the top 10 and five squads enter the rankings.

1. Waukee Northwest (10-0)

The top-ranked Wolves started the new year with three impressive wins over Ankeny Centennial, West Des Moines Dowling and Des Moines Lincoln.

2. Waukee (9-1)

The Warriors routed West Des Moines Valley and then traveled to Overland Park, Kan. Saturday and beat Blue Valley Northwest.

3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-0)

The Cougars came out of the holiday break blowing out Cedar Rapids Washington and Dubuque Hempstead by a combined 87 points.

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic (9-0)

The Saints move up three spots after beating two quality 4A teams -- Iowa City Liberty and ranked Iowa City West. In fact, Xavier (3A) is 6-0 against 4A competition.

5. Indianola (9-0)

The 4A Indians drop a spot but picked up three wins, including a pair of one-point victories over Dallas Center-Grimes and Johnston.

6. Sioux City East (10-0)

The undefeated 4A Black Raiders remain at No. 6 after they blew out Fort Dodge by 31 and Omaha Burke (Neb.) by 36.

7. Ankeny Centennial (7-2)

The 4A Jaguars fall two spots after losing to top-ranked Waukee Northwest by 14 and beating Southeast Polk by 30.

8. Dubuque Senior (9-0)

The 4A Rams continue to impress, moving up two spots. They won three games after the holiday break -- beating Dubuque Wahlert by 14, Cedar Rapids Jefferson by 31 and Wisconsin Dells by 63.

9. West Des Moines Valley (6-3)

The 4A Tigers split, beating Ankeny before getting hammered by No. 2 Waukee. They were without a starter and struggled offensively in the loss to Waukee.

10. Bondurant-Farrar (9-0)

The unbeaten 3A Bluejays are a threat to win the 3A state championship. They had a big win over ranked North Polk and Gilbert and move up five spots into the top 10.

11. North Linn (10-0)

The 1A Lynx won games by 99 and 40 last week.

12. Grand View Christian (9-0)

The 1A Thunder continue to roll, beating Perry by 50 and Treynor by 31 after the holiday break. They do own three wins over Class 4A competition. GVC faces a tough test Saturday with No. 14 Roland-Story.

13. Iowa City West (6-3)

The 4A Trojans fall out of the top 10. They blew out Burlington, but then lost a couple of heartbreakers to Cedar Rapids Xavier and rival Iowa City High.

14. Roland-Story (8-0)

The unbeaten 2A Norsemen are 4-0 against 3A competition. They opened the post-holiday break with blowout wins over 2As Iowa Falls-Alden and West Marshall, but they will be tested Saturday against No. 11 Grand View Christian

15. Sioux City Heelan (7-1)

The 3A Crusaders are riding a six-game win streak. Their only loss was to now unbeaten Sioux City East, which has climbed to #6, way back on Dec. 2.

16. Aplington-Parkersburg (9-0)

The unbeaten 2A Falcons move up four spots after three impressive victories, blowing out Union Community by 36, Dike-New Hartford by 29 and Van Meter by 35.

17. Central Lyon (7-0)

The 2A Lions won their only game last week, beating Rock Valley 59-42.

18. Pleasant Valley (6-3)

The 4A Spartans are coming together after a slow start, winning 5 of 6, including a pair of double digit victories last week. PV is back in the rankings after opening the season in the preseason top 10.

19. Council Bluffs Lincoln (6-2)

The 4A Lynx fall one spot after losing to 12-0 Bellevue West (Neb.).

20. Carroll Kuemper Catholic (10-1)

The 2A Knights have rolled to 10 straight wins after a season opening loss to crosstown rival 3A Carroll. Kuemper, which is 4-1 vs. 3A competition, moves up two spots into the top 20.

21. Dallas Center-Grimes (7-1)

The 4A Mustangs enter the rankings despite losing a game as they took top 5 Indianola to the wire before falling 46-45. They beat Norwalk earlier in the week.

22. Waterloo West (8-1)

The 4A Wahawks have quietly put together an impressive season, winning four straight. They beat Linn-Mar, Iowa City High and Charles City last week to debut in the rankings.

23. Williamsburg (6-1)

The 2A Raiders lost their first game of the season to 3A Xavier Catholic (now #4), but they haven’t lost since. The ‘Burg claimed victories over Solon and Mount Vernon last week.

24. Cedar Falls (4-3)

The 4A Tigers fall 11 spots after losing to Waterloo East before bouncing back with a victory over Linn-Mar last week.

25. Norwalk (6-3)

The 4A Warriors debut after a solid week. They did lose to newly ranked Dallas Center-Grimes by single digits, but earned impressive wins over previously ranked Ballard by 25 and Grinnell by 31.