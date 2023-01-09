Remember Jae Crowder? The last time he played an NBA game of consequence was on May 15, 2022. That was the now infamous Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, where the Phoenix Suns were embarrassed by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home, 123-90. This season, the Suns have struggled and are a floundering 21-22 and in seventh place in the Western Conference entering Friday. Crowder has yet to play a game this season, which is just past the midway point, not due to an injury, but a dispute with the organization. The disgruntled forward, who is in the...

