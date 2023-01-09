Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) out again for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Middleton was assigned to the G League as he ramps up his return to play, but Saturday will come too soon for him to be active. His next chance to play will come against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) out again on Thursday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry continues to deal with knee discomfort and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee. Gabe Vincent started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Thursday. In...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Hayward continues to deal with left hamstring soreness and is doubtful to face Toronto on Thursday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 29.5 minutes against the Raptors. Hayward's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
Jae Crowder ‘blindsided’ by Suns, claims team ‘pushed me out the door’
Remember Jae Crowder? The last time he played an NBA game of consequence was on May 15, 2022. That was the now infamous Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, where the Phoenix Suns were embarrassed by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home, 123-90. This season, the Suns have struggled and are a floundering 21-22 and in seventh place in the Western Conference entering Friday. Crowder has yet to play a game this season, which is just past the midway point, not due to an injury, but a dispute with the organization. The disgruntled forward, who is in the...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Ricky Rubio (knee) questionable on Thursday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Rubio could potentially make his season debut after Cleveland's guard spent one year rehabbing from his left ACL injury. In 14.6 expected minutes, our models project Rubio to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) not listed on Friday's injury report
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young, who sat out Wednesday's game with an illness, is not included on the injury report for Friday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Indiana. Young's Friday...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart starting for Boston on Thursday in place of injured Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. As expected, Smart will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Our models expect Smart to play 35.0 minutes against the Nets. Smart's...
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (quad) doubtful on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. DeRozan continues to deal with a quad strain and is doubtful to face the Thunder on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.6 minutes against Oklahoma City. DeRozan's Friday...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable on Friday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Prince sprained his ankle on Wednesday and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.7 minutes against Phoenix. Prince's Friday projection includes 10.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Knick starting RJ Barrett (finger) in Wednesday's lineup, Immanuel Quickley to bench
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett is starting in Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After a six-game absence with a finger laceration, Barrett will make his 36th start this season. In 34.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 30.5 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Robert Williams starting for Boston on Thursday in place of Al Horford (rest)
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday with Al Horford ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Williams to play 21.9 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Thursday projection includes 7.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (hip) out again Friday for Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shamet has missed the last couple games due to a hip injury, and he'll remain sidelined to kick off the weekend. Dario Saric will likely see another start in Shamet's absence. In 29...
numberfire.com
Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) available for Pistons on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (illness) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Phoenix. Anderson's Friday projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (wrist) probable for Miami on Thursday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (wrist) is probable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Adebayo is listed as probable and expected to return for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee. Our models expect him to play 34.3 minutes against the Bucks. Adebayo's Thursday projection includes 19.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists,...
Comments / 0