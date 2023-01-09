Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
South Texas bakery ranked among the top spots in the US for croissants: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re looking for a pastry there are a few that always come to mind, however, none are as tasty and flaky as the ever-so-popular croissant. So, if you aren’t able to make your way over to France, where in the United States are you supposed to go for the best croissants? Recently, Yelp released a report on the top 30 spots in the US and Canada for croissants.
KTSA
Clifton Bolner, founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Spices, dies at 94
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — His products have filled kitchen cabinets and pantries in the San Antonio area for generations. Clifton J. Bolner, the Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products has passed away. Bolner, who was raised on San Antonio’s South side started Bolner’s Fiesta Spices in 1955....
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
addictedtovacation.com
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio
San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
Fascinating things you might not know about S.A.'s Phil Hardberger Park
The urban green space is a haven for humans and wildlife alike.
San Antonio eatery ranked among best gluten-free restaurants in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has their specific needs when eating and one of the most popular dietary restrictions out there is eating gluten-free and with that, restaurants around the country have risen to the occasion by creating menus with gluten-free options equally as delicious as their gluten-filled counterparts. It’s...
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
Texas Man Finds Unusual Visitor On Front Porch
"He wasn't sure what kind of creature this was clinging to the pillar of his porch's entryway..."
Freebirds World Burrito announces plans for Northwest San Antonio store
The company wants to double in size the next few years.
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
Name a roach after an ex? This Texas zoo hopes you will donate to do so
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Antonio Zoo is hoping bad breakups will lead to a winning fundraiser. The zoo’s message to the heartbroken is simply: Name a cockroach, rodent or veggie after an ex and watch it be fed to a zoo animal. The zoo will...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Lab mix found with heartbreaking, handwritten note on collar | Forgotten Friends
KERR COUNTY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. We'd like to introduce you to a lab mix who is...
Yes, the price of eggs has increased drastically. Here's why.
Here is why you've seen the price of eggs jump.
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
Curious Porcupine Adorably Finds Himself In The Wrong Exhibit At Texas Zoo
A porcupine wandered into the lion's exhibit!
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia
Pettit is accused of misappropriating upwards of $260 million of client funds to finance his extravagant lifestyle.
CW33
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0