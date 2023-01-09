ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CW33

South Texas bakery ranked among the top spots in the US for croissants: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re looking for a pastry there are a few that always come to mind, however, none are as tasty and flaky as the ever-so-popular croissant. So, if you aren’t able to make your way over to France, where in the United States are you supposed to go for the best croissants? Recently, Yelp released a report on the top 30 spots in the US and Canada for croissants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Clifton Bolner, founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Spices, dies at 94

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — His products have filled kitchen cabinets and pantries in the San Antonio area for generations. Clifton J. Bolner, the Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products has passed away. Bolner, who was raised on San Antonio’s South side started Bolner’s Fiesta Spices in 1955....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
addictedtovacation.com

7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio

San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Dallas, TX
