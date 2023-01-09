Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Walk Through The Keswick Club, A “New” Bar With A Storied Past
Last Friday marked the opening of The Keswick Club, a bar in the Shelby Park building that previously housed the brick-and-mortar location of Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs. Red Top owners Ryan and Rachel Cohee (who also own The Keswick) closed the hot dog joint last September, opting instead to run their business as a food truck.
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least Once
Tucked away in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, there's an epic flea market that's open every weekend all year long, and it is a treasure trove filled with hidden gems and bargains.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society helps you care for that New Pet in the New Year
LOUSIVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Getting a new pet in the new year can be life changing. WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by the Kentucky Humane Society for some advice. The experts at the Kentucky Humane Society can help guide you through the journey. Of course, they have lots of experience managing...
wdrb.com
KHS waiving adoption fees for adult dogs as Louisville groups work to combat shelter overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville groups are stepping up to help dogs find their forever homes in an effort to combat overcrowding in the city's animal shelters. The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) will waive adoption fees for a week for those wanting to bring home a new family member. The...
'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
leoweekly.com
Louisville’s Kentucky Derby Museum Marks Derby 149 With New Secretariat Exhibit
Construction has begun on a new exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Ahead of this year’s 149th Kentucky Derby, the museum is creating the space honoring one of the greatest racehorses of all time, marking the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown win and still unbeaten times.
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
Wave 3
Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for ‘the wildest jobs in town’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo will host a job fair on Saturday, Jan. 28 for what they called “the wildest jobs in town,” according to a release. The job fair will be held in the Islands Pavilion Gheens Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The...
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Rock Duo Release New Music Video Shedding Light on Tragic Loss and Goth Rock
The Dead Speak, a local acoustic goth rock duo, premiered their new music video “Trigger Warning” on Jan. 7 on YouTube. Singer and guitarist, Jaime Muerte said the video was “deeply personal,” as it touches on loss in a way viewers won’t expect. “In The...
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week
A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.
leoweekly.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak Opens At Caesars Southern Indiana Led By Louisville Chef
If you’re a fan of world-renowned and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, you no longer have to travel far to try some of his signature dishes. Gordon Ramsay Steak opened this past weekend at Caesars Southern Indiana casino in Elizabeth, Ind. And the restaurant has a Louisville tie. Ramsay brought on Louisville chef Stephen Dunn to be his executive chef.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Purple Pearl
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Purple Pearl. The med spa in downtown New Albany offers aesthetic injectable services such as Botox, Fillers, and Kybella, and vitamin B complex injections as well as skin treatments such as hydrafacials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling, microdermabrasions, skin tightening and laser treatments.
5 bagel shops in Louisville, KY
No bagel lover goes unloved in Derby City. Check out these five shops specializing in bagels and bagel sandwiches.
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
WLKY.com
'Disheartening': LMAS pleads community to adopt, foster shelter pets to prevent euthanizing more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services is pleading with the community to save shelter animals, after the facility was forced to euthanize two dogs due to overcrowding. Last week, the shelter lost its "no-kill" status for the first time since 2017 and was forced to put down the...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
leoweekly.com
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
leoweekly.com
Louisville native Jack Harlow Nominated For Six iHeartRadio Music Awards
This morning, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment released the list of nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Louisville native Jack Harlow was among the nominees. Harlow received six nominations total, making him one of the three most nominated artists at this year’s awards, tied with Lizzo and Drake.
Comments / 0